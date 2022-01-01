Go
Los Pollos Bros #1

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN

12190 Hesperia Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Meal$64.99
3 Whole Chickens, 3 X-Large Sides
Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 6-9)
Dinner Special$14.49
Chicken Breast, Wing Thigh, Leg, 3 Small Sides, 1 Small Drink, Tortillas & Salsa
Family Meal$45.98
2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 4-6)
Potato Salad
Elote Bowl$9.99
Shredded Chicken, Rice, Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, Cotija Cheese, Tortillas & Salsa
Half Pan of Potato Salad$40.00
Party Meal One$139.00
6 Chickens, 1/3 Pan Rice, 1/3 Pan Beans, 1/3 Pan Potato Salad, Tortillas, Salsa, Plates, Napkins & Sporks. (Feeds 18)
Three Chickens Tortillas & Salsa$42.99
Mini Meal$26.99
1 Whole Chicken, 3 Medium Sides, Tortillas & Salsa, (Feeds 2-3)
Rice
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12190 Hesperia Rd

Victorville CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
