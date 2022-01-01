LOS TACOS No.1
Tacos
Los Tacos No.1
229 W 43rd St. Ground Floor
Popular Items
Location
229 W 43rd St. Ground Floor
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Little Pie Company
Dessert made from scratch, using only fresh, honest, pure ingredients mixed together by hand—never any artificial preservatives. Simply good & ready to eat
The Harrow New York
Come on in and enjoy!
Esco Cafe
Come in and enjoy!