Los Tres Amigos
1631 East Main St
Location
Owosso MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Lola's Diner
The Sideline Sports Bar
The Sideline is a full service restaurant and sports bar. We offer American Pub style food, handcrafted in house menu items, a vast array of cocktails, and Michigan made craft beers. The adjoining multi-sport complex will offer many opportunities to enjoy the wide world of sports. Join us for a relaxing meal, cold drink, and a friendly smile!
Dutch Hollow Golf Course
Woody's Bancroft Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!