Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Owosso restaurants you'll love

Go
Owosso restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Owosso

Owosso's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Owosso restaurants

The Sideline Sports Bar image

 

The Sideline Sports Bar

219 South Washington Street, Owosso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender & Side$10.99
5 Crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries and one dipping sauce
House Made Cheese Bread$7.99
House made dough topped with premium mozzarella cheese, garlic butter and parmesan. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Large Pizza$10.99
14 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra
More about The Sideline Sports Bar
Lola's Diner image

 

Lola's Diner

275 Caledonia Dr, Owosso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$1 Daily Special$1.00
$2 Daily Special$2.00
$4.50 Daily Special$4.50
More about Lola's Diner
Los Tres Amigos image

 

Los Tres Amigos

1631 East Main St, Owosso

No reviews yet
More about Los Tres Amigos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Owosso

Nachos

Map

More near Owosso to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston