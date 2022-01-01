Go
Lota Veco

Love what you eat…..
Love who you are....

SMOOTHIES

192 Laurel Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Pacifica Taco$6.00
Costa Vida Bowl$13.00
made with cashew sour cream
Street Bowl$12.00
made with cashew sour cream
Baja Burrito$11.00
Made with cashew sour cream
SOUTHWEST SALAD$12.00
Maui$6.00
TT Maui Taco$3.00
Cali taco$6.00
made with cashew sour cream
Kona$6.00
Guacamole & Plantain Chips$9.00
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

192 Laurel Rd

East Northport NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
