Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

Gourmet Deli specializing in catering Breakfast, Lunch and Family Dinners.

6-03 Saddle River Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad$11.95
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Carrots, Tomato, Tortilla Chips, over Mesclun with Lemon Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, over Romaine with Caesar Dressing
Power Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Marinated Chickpeas, Onions, Peppers, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, over Mesclun with Dijon Vinaigrette
Harvest Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Granny Smith Apples, Brie, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, over Romaine with Dijon Vinaigrette
Create Your Own Salad$5.95
ROUND ROLL$0.75
#22 - Vodka Parm$11.95
Chicken Cutlet, Vodka Sauce , Fresh Mozzarella, Hero
CREATE YOUR OWN EGG SANDWICH/WRAP$3.50
OUR EGG SANDWICHES START WITH 2 EGGS.
CREATE YOUR OWN SANDWICH or WRAP$8.95
Cobb Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomato, Egg, over Romaine with Dijon Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6-03 Saddle River Rd

Fair Lawn NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
