Luchador Bar + Kitchen - 184 W 3rd Street
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
184 W 3rd Street, Pomona CA 91766
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fat Cat Sandwich Cafe - 101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107
No Reviews
101 W. Mission Blvd Ste 107 Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurant
The Derby Room - Pomona - 2201 North White Avenue
No Reviews
2201 North White Avenue Pomona, CA 91768
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pomona
WaBa Grill - WG0210 - Pomona (Rancho Valley)
4.4 • 1,265
2063 Rancho Valley Dr. Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurant