Luxy Karaoke Lounge & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
400 South Baldwin Ave #2225
Location
400 South Baldwin Ave #2225
Arcadia CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cruncheese
Come in and enjoy!
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia
"At Craft by Smoke and Fire, we see ourselves as more than a restaurant; our mission is to be a cornerstone in the community. A place where you can find great food made by great people. Craft by Smoke and Fire offers an emotional souvenir in every dish. Craft dishes, Craft cocktails and great entertainment. We don't just feed the body; we focus on the soul."
Massis Kabob - Arcadia
Come in and enjoy!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!