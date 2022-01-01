Go
Toast

Luxy Karaoke Lounge & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

400 South Baldwin Ave #2225

No reviews yet

Location

400 South Baldwin Ave #2225

Arcadia CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cruncheese

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia

No reviews yet

"At Craft by Smoke and Fire, we see ourselves as more than a restaurant; our mission is to be a cornerstone in the community. A place where you can find great food made by great people. Craft by Smoke and Fire offers an emotional souvenir in every dish. Craft dishes, Craft cocktails and great entertainment. We don't just feed the body; we focus on the soul."

Massis Kabob - Arcadia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston