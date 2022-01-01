Go
Toast

Mac's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1052 Minot Ave • $$

Avg 4 (245 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1052 Minot Ave

Auburn ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Holy Donut

No reviews yet

Maine Potato Donuts

Board Room Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DaVincis Eatery

No reviews yet

DaVinci’s is located in the historic Bates Mill Complex at 150 Mill St. in Lewiston, Maine. Our menu features house-made Garlic Knots, Fresh Soups, Brick Oven Specialty Pizzas, and a wide array of Italian Specialties. We offer extensive lists of craft beers and wine, as well as full bar service and a gluten conscious menu.
Our dining experience is casual so you can feel comfortable eating your favorites. Inside DaVinci’s you’ll experience the Mill’s original brickwork and wooden beams, as well as a collection of Vespa scooters and antique bicycles.

Cowbell Grill & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston