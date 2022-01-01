Go
Flux Restaurant- Lisbon

Modern American cuisine with a large selection of local craft beers on tap. Creative dishes made from scratch, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Casual dining with a great atmosphere perfect for families, friends, business meetings, and dates. Come unwind with Flux Restaurant and take some time to enjoy yourself!
Order takeout online and like us on Facebook and Instagram for daily specials and events!

12 Main Street

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken$17.00
koji-buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, sauerkraut, red onions, shredded lettuce, remoulade, house Hokkaido milk bun
Chicken Enchilada$18.00
Chicken Enchiladas - chili spiced chicken and cheese rolled in corn tortillas, guajillo chili enchilada sauce, melted cheese, heirloom tomato pico de gallo.
Poutine$15.00
crisp potato pave topped with melted cheddar curd, house made veal demi glace, scallions (GF)
Flux Burger$18.00
Riverwind Farm grass fed beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, remoulade, house Hokkaido milk bun
Margarita TOGO$12.00
House made sour mix, Hornitos silver tequila, and Triple Sec. Available flavors are traditional, coconut, raspberry, and candied hot pepper.
Location

12 Main Street

Lisbon Falls ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

