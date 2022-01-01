Flux Restaurant- Lisbon
Modern American cuisine with a large selection of local craft beers on tap. Creative dishes made from scratch, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Casual dining with a great atmosphere perfect for families, friends, business meetings, and dates. Come unwind with Flux Restaurant and take some time to enjoy yourself!
12 Main Street
Location
12 Main Street
Lisbon Falls ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
