Go
Toast

Mama's

Come in and enjoy!

621 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pumpkin Chess Pie$34.00
Brown butter chess pie with pumpkin cream
See full menu

Location

621 Main St.

Covington KY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bouquet Restaurant

No reviews yet

Bouquet Restaurant is an upscale farm-to-table bistro opened in 2007 by Stephen Williams. As one of the first restaurants in the area to embrace local and sustainable farming as a cornerstone of its mission, Bouquet’s menu is constantly evolving to utilize the best products from over fifty farmers and purveyors. In addition to an eclectic and ever-changing offering of small plates, entrees, and desserts, Bouquet has become known for their extensive bourbon collection.

paddys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Larry's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Otto’s

No reviews yet

Neighborhood bistro

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston