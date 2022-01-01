Go
Mangy Moose Cafe, Steakhouse, and Saloon

The Mangy Moose provides something for every palate and every budget. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week in our cafe located across from the market. We also have a lively and family friendly steakhouse which opens at 5:00 pm.

3395 West Village Drive

Sodbuster$14.00
grilled chicken strips, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, italian dressing, warm pita, served with fries
Meat Lover To-Go Pizza$25.00
mozzarella, marinara sauce, sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, onions
Baja Quesadilla$13.00
chicken, pepper jack cheese, sour cream, guac, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Pepperoni$21.00
mozarella, pepperoni, marinara sauce
Buffalo Wings$12.00
buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, ranch / blue cheese
BBQ Chicken To-Go Pizza$25.00
sweet baby ray's bbq sauce, chicken, mozzarella, smoked cheddar, onions,
Cheese$19.00
mozzarella, marinara sauce
House Green Salad$9.00
baby mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette
Asada Tacos$13.00
3 tacos; skirt steak, nopales, jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Veggie Lover To-Go Pizza$23.00
mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, onion, marinara sauce
Teton Village WY

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
