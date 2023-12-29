- Home
Wild Pine Mountain Bistro & Unravel Coffee Gravity Haus Jackson Hole
No reviews yet
3345 West Village Drive #328
Jackson, WY 83025
COFFEE & TEA
Coffee
Espresso
- Espresso$3.50
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend, double ristretto
- Long Black$3.50
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend double ristretto poured over 2 oz hot water
- Americano$3.50
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend, 10 oz hot water
- Macchiato$4.25
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend double ristretto, 1 oz steamed milk
- Cortado$4.25
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend double ristretto, 2 oz steamed milk
- Flat White$4.75
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend single ristretto, 5 oz steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.75
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend, 4 oz steamed milk
- Latte$5.00
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend double ristretto, 10 oz steamed milk
Seasonal / Specialty
- Cafe Miel$5.50
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend double ristretto, honey, steamed oat milk, cinnamon
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Kodemari Japanese stone-ground matcha, streamed oat milk
- Chai Latte$6.00
Monk's Chai, steamed milk
- Steamer$4.50
steamed milk with chocolate, vanilla, or honey
- Golden Milk Latte$6.00
Golden Root turmeric mix, steamed coconut milk
- Chai-der$7.00
Monk's Chai infused Big B's Apple Cider
- Autumn Spice Latte$7.00
Unravel Two Stitch espresso blend double ristretto, Fall Spice Syrup (cinnamon, clove, allspice, cardamom, orange peel), steamed milk
- Blueberry-Juniper Lemonade$7.00
blueberry-juniper haus made lemonade
Jar Return
Retail Coffee
UNRAVEL FOOD
Smoothies- Unravel
- Strawberry Banana$10.00
strawberries, bananas, orange juice, oat milk -ADD protein 3 (whey or vegan chocho bean)
- Chocolate Almond$10.00
cocoa, bananas, almond butter, oat milk -ADD protein 3 (whey or vegan chocho bena)
- Turmeric Ginger$10.00
turmeric, ginger, black pepper, bananas, pineapple, oat milk -ADD protein 3 (whey or vegan chocho bean)
- Kyoku Superfood$14.00
sixteen superfood shake blend, oat milk
LUNCH
Lunch Menu
- Soup$14.00
- Wood Fired Naan$14.00
wood oven zucchini dip, whipped tahini, pickled squash, salsa verde
- Avocado Toast$16.00
sunflower flax crunch, cherry tomato, pickled shallot, cress
- Gravity Bowl$12.00
brown rice, quinoa, sweet potato, kale, cashew tahini crema add chicken 8 salmon 10 steak 12
- Bibb Salad$14.00
shaved veg, lemon agave vinaigrette
- Sweet Potato Tacos$18.00
maple chipotle glaze, escabeche, cotija, avocado
- Wild Pine Burger$26.00
maple chipotle bacon, black diamond cheddar, pickled peppers, dynamite sauce
- Pork Belly Lettuce Cups$22.00
black pepper relish, kimchi, gochujang aioli
DINNER
For the Table
Starters
- Winter Squash Soup$16.00
salsa macha, charred tortilla crema
- Simple Salad$16.00
shaved veg, lemon agave vin
- Brassicas$18.00
- Pork Belly Lettuce Cups$22.00
black pepper relish, kimchi, gochujang aioli
- Shaved Brussels$18.00
endive, apples, hazelnuts, sherry honey vin
- Grilled Teton Lamb Chops$32.00
curry lime "BBQ" rub, cilantro chimichurri
- Tuna Poke$26.00
avocado yuzu puree, togarashi cracker
- xtra naan$6.00
Entrees
- Hearth Roasted Chicken$40.00
pasture raised, smoked pepper jus, winter greens
- Lion's Mane Mushroom$32.00
carrot ginger puree, bok choy, black rice, agrodolce
- Rainbow Trout$38.00
crab & lemon noisette, potato leek puree, parsley pickled fennel salad
- Wild Alaskan Black Cod$46.00
miso orange glaze, asparagus, maitake, kimchi fried rice, scallion radish salad
- Bison Short Rib$48.00
tamarind guajillo glaze, corn agnolotti, poblano cream, pickled peppers, cotija
- Wapiti Elk Prime Rib$72.00
creamed kale, huckleberry jus
- Lamb Bolognese$38.00
- Wild Pine Burger$26.00
maple chipotle bacon, black diamond cheddar, pickled peppers, dynamite sauce
Sides
Dessert
DRINKS
Cocktails
Beer
Wine
- La Marca Prosecco$16.00+
- Segura Viudas Viejo Cava Brut Reserva$45.00
- Argyle Blanc de Blanc Brut$95.00
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut$125.00
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Rosé$125.00
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label$175.00
- Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Rosé$175.00
- Erath Pinot Gris$14.00+
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$16.00+
- Chateau St Michelle$10.00+
- Le Fat Bastard Chardonnay$41.00
- J Pinot Gris$55.00
- Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc$55.00
- La Crema Chardonnay$57.00
- Terlato Pinot Gris$67.00
- Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse Chardonnay$80.00
- Viognier Jackson Hole Winery$84.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay$105.00
- Flower Chardonnay$110.00
- Alpine Glow Rosé Jackson Hole$14.00+
- Whispering Angel "The Beach" Rosé$75.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$17.00+
- E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone$16.00+
- Alamos Malbec$14.00+
- Bocelli Sangiovese$16.00+
- Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon$15.00+
- Banfi Chianto Classico$45.00
- Campo Viejo Tempranillo$11.00+
- Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec$13.00+
- Erath Pinot Noir$52.00
- Marchesi Di Barolo Barbera Ruvei$65.00
- Frei Bros Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon$77.00
- Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir$85.00
- Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo$104.00
- Rendesvous Red Syrah Blend Jackson Hole$107.00
- Alexana Terroir Pinot Noir$108.00
- Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon$200.00
- Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon$220.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon$225.00
Liquor
- New Amsterdam (well)$6.00
- Chopin$9.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Tito's Handmade Vodka$8.00
- New Amsterdam Gin (well)$6.00
- Backwards Distilling Contortionist Gin$9.00
- Beefeater London Dry Gin$8.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$8.00
- Gray Whale Gin$9.00
- Hendrick's Gin$11.00
- Plymouth Sloe Gin$8.00
- Stillworks Absaroka Gin$11.00
- Tanqueray No. Ten Gin$10.00
- El Jimador Silver (Well/Cocktail)$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$38.00
- Don Julio Añejo 1942$26.00
- Espolon Reposado$10.00
- Herradura Reposado$9.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal (well)$9.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$12.00
- Evan Williams Bourbon (well)$6.00
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$11.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$12.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon$11.00
- High West American Prairie Bourbon$10.00
- Jefferson Ocean Bourbon$24.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon$6.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$8.00
- Thomas Moore Bourbon$16.00
- Wild Turkey Bourbon$8.00
- Willet Bourbon$13.00
- Willie's Big Horn Bourbon$13.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$11.00
- Wyoming Whiskey Bourbon$11.00
- Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask Bourbon$18.00
- Rittenhouse Rye (well)$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- High West Double Rye$10.00
- Whistle Pig Rye 10 yr$20.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$9.00
- Dewars White Label Scotch (well)$6.00
- Green Dot Irish$19.00
- Jameson Irish$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Scotch$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch$66.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Scotch$8.00
- Macallan 12yr Double Cask Scotch$15.00
- Macallan 12yr Sherry Cask Scotch$35.00
- Redbreast 15yr Irish$24.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Jack Daniels Tennessee$7.00
- Pendleton Canadian$7.00
- Tin Cup American$8.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter$7.00
- Flor De Cana (well)$6.00
- Bacardi Silver$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Diplomatico Reserva$11.00
- Don Q 151$6.00
- Mount Gay$6.00
- Myers Original Dark Rum$10.00
- Plantation Pineapple$9.00
- Ron Zacapa$9.00
- Maison Rouge VSOP Cognac (Well/Cocktail)$9.00
- Hennessey XO$76.00
- Remy Martin$23.00
- Torres 10yr$6.00
- Aperol Aperitif$10.00
- Averna Amaro Siciliano$11.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$6.00
- Bailey's Salted Irish Cream$6.00
- Barenjager$7.00
- Brennivin$6.00
- Campari$12.00
- Chambord$7.00
- Cointreau Orange Liqueur$14.00
- Cynar$8.00
- Dolin Genepy des Alps$6.00
- Dom Benedictine$9.00
- Domaine de Canton$6.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Five Farms Irish Cream$9.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Libertine Absinthe$12.00
- Montenegro$10.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$6.00
- Pimm's No. 1 Cup$8.00
- Remy Martin$13.00
- Romana Sambuca$7.00
- St. Germain Elderflower LIqueur$12.00
- Triple Sec$6.00
- Tuaca$6.00
- Ullr$6.00
- Willie's Coffee Cream$9.00
- Willie's Huckleberry Sweet Cream$9.00
- Noilly Pratt Dry Vermouth$8.00
- La Quintinye Royal Blanc Vermouth$10.00
- Cocchi Americano Bianco$10.00
- Cocchi Vermouth di Torino$8.00
- Carpano Antica Formula Vermouth$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$15.00
RETAIL
Coffee
EVENTS / PROMOTIONS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
