CASA

3275 W. Village Dr.

Teton Village, WY 83025

CASA Cocktails

Mi Casa Es Su Casa

$15.00

Paloma

$13.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Sangrizzle

$14.00

Cocktail Special

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Juego Spritz

$12.00

Beer

Corona

$4.00

Sol

$4.00

Family Vacation

$6.00

Hey Zeus

$6.00

Back in Da Haze Hazy IPA

$6.00

Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Walrus

$8.00

N/A

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
CASA comes to Caldera House this summer. The Mexican-inspired pop-up menu comes courtesy of the thrillingly unconventional Chef Michael O’Dowd, who takes classic staples to the next level with ingenious preparations and unique combinations. Flavorful tacos pack a hand-held punch, while dynamic entrées make choosing a challenge. And there’s plenty to share, too. Dishes like pulled-pork carnitas with lime crema, chips with pomegranate guacamole and different salsas, lobster quesadillas—and all served in a stunning indoor/outdoor setting with unmatched views of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Catch it while you can. CASA is open to the public June 4 through October 9 in our Level 3 Alpine Lounge and Patio, open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3275 W. Village Dr., Teton Village, WY 83025

Directions

