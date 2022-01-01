Restaurant info

CASA comes to Caldera House this summer. The Mexican-inspired pop-up menu comes courtesy of the thrillingly unconventional Chef Michael O’Dowd, who takes classic staples to the next level with ingenious preparations and unique combinations. Flavorful tacos pack a hand-held punch, while dynamic entrées make choosing a challenge. And there’s plenty to share, too. Dishes like pulled-pork carnitas with lime crema, chips with pomegranate guacamole and different salsas, lobster quesadillas—and all served in a stunning indoor/outdoor setting with unmatched views of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Catch it while you can. CASA is open to the public June 4 through October 9 in our Level 3 Alpine Lounge and Patio, open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.