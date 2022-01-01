Go
Margheritas Grille

728 N State Street

Popular Items

1 Meatball Ala Cart$1.00
16" Thin Crust Pizza
Hot Peppers & Oil$3.99
Served with fresh Italian bread
Chicken Parmesano$14.99
Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Tomato or Margherita Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Spaghetti (unless substituted)
12" Thin Crust Pizza
Calamari$10.99
Hand-Cut, Deep Fried
Walleye Dinner ( Friday Only )$14.99
Available Wednesday & Friday During Lenten
Available on Fridays Only: Choice of Broiled, Blackened, Breaded, Beer Battered. With Fries and Coleslaw
Fried Mozzerella$7.99
Served with Marinara Sauce
728 N State Street

Girard OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
