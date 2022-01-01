Iron Mann Grille

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
BONELESS WINGS
RODEO BURGER

**TODAY'S SPECIALS**

Fresh, Grilled Mahi Topped W/Lettuce, Tomato & House Made Tarter Sauce. Served W/Choice of Fries, Mac Salad OR Mac N Cheese (Extra Charge).

CHOPPED CHEESE

$10.00

Our delicious spin on the traditional Philly sandwich. Made with chopped beef, grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms topped with white American cheese. Served with your choice of side.

HOT PEPPERS AND OIL

$6.00
IRON APP

IRON APP

$8.00

FRIES WITH BEER CHEESE, PULLED PORK, IRON SAUCE, GARLIC CHEESE CURDS,ONION PETALS, JALAPENOS, TOPPED WITH GREEN ONIONS

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$10.00

FRESH MEATLOAF, TOPPED W/BBQ SAUCE, TATER NUGGETS, CHOICE OF CHEESE ALL NESTLED BETWEEN A FRESH BRIOCHE BUN. SERVED W/YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE.

GHOST BURGER

$10.00

GET YOUR GHOST BURGER TODAY IN HONOR OF HALLOWEEN WEEK. DOUBLE SMASH BURGER W/ GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, GHOST PEPPER KETCHUP & MUSTARD, TOPPED W/ OUR DEVIL SPIT PICKLES. SERVED W/ A SIDE OF GHOST FRIES

FRYERS

BONELESS WINGS

$9.00

10 Breaded Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite Sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

Fresh Breast Tenderloins, Beer Battered & Served W/Your Choice of Sauce.

DEEP FRIED PEPPERONI

$5.00

Fresh Pepperoni, Deep Fried and Topped w/ Parmesan Cheese and served w/ House Made Marinara

DEEP FRIED PRETZEL BITES

DEEP FRIED PRETZEL BITES

$6.00

Served W/House Made Beer Cheese.

GARLIC CHEESE CURDS

$6.00

Fresh Mozzarella Curds Fried To "Garlicky" Perfection. Served W/House Made Marinara.

QUESO DIP W/ CHIPS

$6.00
RIB RAILS

RIB RAILS

$8.00Out of stock

St. Louis Style Ribs, Smoked ON-SITE, Then Deep Fried. Served W/Your Choice of Sauce.

WINGS

WINGS

$12.00

10 Wings Done Our Own "Special Way". Served W/Your Choice of Sauce.

LOADED TATER NUGGETS

$7.00

REG TATER NUGGETS

$5.00

BURGERS

BLAST BURGER

$11.00

**HOT!!** DOUBLE BURGER W/ HOT RELISH, BACON JAM, "DEVIL'S SPIT" PICKLES, BLAST FURNACE SAUCE & GHOST PEPPER CHEESE

BUFFALO BLACK N BLEU BURGER

$11.00

(2) 1/4 LB. ANGUS BEEF PATTIES BLACKENED SEASONING TOPPED W/ BLEU CHEESE, BACON, PICKLED ONIONS & BUFFALO SAUCE

JERK BURGER

JERK BURGER

$11.00

**AWARD WINNING!!* (2) 1/4 LB BEEF PATTIES W/A BLEND OF CARIBBEAN SPICES THROUGHOUT, SMASHED & TOPPED W/ FRESH GRILLED PINEAPPLE SLICE, SWISS CHEESE & COCONUT MAYO. SERVED W/ CHOICE OF SIDE.

RODEO BURGER

$11.00

Double smash burger, topped w/BBQ, onion petals, bacon jam, & cheddar cheese

SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$9.00

1/4 LB BEEF PATTY, SMASHED & TOPPED W/CHOICE OF CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRESH ONION, PICKLES & HOUSE MADE CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED W/CHOICE OF SIDE. *MAKE IT A DOUBLE SMASH FOR $2.99*

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Fresh, Boneless Chicken Breast, Hand Breaded OR Grilled, Topped W/Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickled Onion. Served W/ CHOICE OF SIDE

CHICKEN PHILLY

$11.00

GRILLED CHICKEN W/ GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS, MUSHROOMS & WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$10.00

Fresh, Boneless Chicken Breast, Grilled OR Fried, Topped W/Our House Made Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese. Served W/ Waffle Fries OR Mac Salad.

A LA CARTE CHICKEN BREAST

$3.00

HAND HELDS

BARN YARD SANDWICH

$12.00

ORIGINAL SMASH BURGER TOPPED WITH FRIED CHICKEN, BACON, CHIPOTLE MAYO AND PICKLES

CHOPPED CHEESE

$10.00

Our delicious spin on the traditional Philly sandwich. Made with chopped beef, grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms topped with white American cheese. Served with your choice of side.

GYRO

$9.00

SAVORY BLEND OF LAMB & BEEF W/TOMATO, RED ONION, FETA CHEESE & TZATZIKI SAUCE. SERVED IN A WARM PITA.

HOT SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$10.00

Fresh Sausage, Made IN HOUSE, Grilled to Perfection, Topped W/Grilled Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ choice of Side.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$11.00

Grilled cheese steak Topped W/ Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers & White American Cheese. Served W/ your choice of side

FISH

FISH N CHIPS

$11.00

BREADED FISH FILET, SERVED W/YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE, COLESLAW & HOUSE MADE TARTAR SAUCE.

FISH SANDWICH

$11.00

BREADED FISH FILET, TOPPED W/LETTUCE, TOMATO & HOUSE MADE TARTAR SAUCE. SERVED W/CHOICE OF SIDE.

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

Fresh Garden Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pickled Onions, Egg, Croutons & Shredded Cheese W/Your Choice of Dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

Crisp garden greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives & feta cheese, topped w/ seasoned lamb & beef

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Crisp garden greens, grilled or fired chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, black olives, cheddar cheese & croutons

MAC AND CHEESE BOWLS

GET ANYONE OF OUR SANDWICHES OR BURGERS ON TOP OF A BOWL OF MAC & CHEESE

BARN YARD BOWL

$11.00

BLAST BURGER BOWL

$11.00

1/2 LB ANGUS HAMBURGER, TOPPED W/OUR BLAST FURNACE SAUCE, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, HOUSE MADE HOT RELISH, BACON JAM & DEVILS SPIT PICKLES OVER OUR MAN AND CHEESE

BONELESS WING BOWL

$11.00

BUFFALO BLACK N BLUE BURGER BOWL

$11.00

1/4 LB. ANGUS BEEF PATTY TOPPED W/BACON, BLUE CHEESE, PICKLED ONIONS. DRIZZLED W/OUR HOUSE MADE BUFFALO SAUCE OVER MAC AND CHEESE

CHICKEN PARM BOWL

$11.00

CHICKEN PHILLY BOWL

$11.00

Tender, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & White American Cheese over our Mac and Cheese

CHOPPED CHEESE BOWL

$11.00

GYRO BOWL

$11.00

SAVORY BLEND OF LAMB & BEEF OFF THE SPIT, W/TOMATO, RED ONION, FETA CHEESE & TZATZIKI SAUCE. SERVED OVER OUR MAC AND CHEESE

HOT SAUSAGE BOWL

$11.00

Fresh Sausage, Made IN HOUSE, Grilled to Perfection, Topped W/Grilled Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese over our Mac and Cheese

JERK BURGER BOWL

$11.00

1/4 LB ANGUS BEEF PATTIES W/A BLEND OF CARIBBEAN SPICES THROUGHOUT, SMASHED & TOPPED W/A FRESH GRILLED PINEAPPLE SLICE, SWISS CHEESE & COCONUT MAYO SERVED OVER OUR MAC AND CHEESE

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK BOWL

$11.00

All Natural, Tender Cuts of Bulgogi Beef, Topped W/ Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers & White American Cheese. Served OVER MAC AND CHEESE

PLAIN OL' CHICKEN BOWL

$11.00

Fresh, Boneless Chicken Breast, Hand Breaded OR Grilled, Topped W/Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickled Onion. Served OVER MAC AND CHEESE

PLAIN OL' FISH BOWL

$11.00

BREADED FISH FILET, TOPPED W/LETTUCE, TOMATO & HOUSE MADE TARTAR SAUCE. SERVED OVER MAC AND CHEESE

RODEO BURGER BOWL

$11.00

smash burger, topped w/BBQ, onion petals, bacon jam, & cheddar cheese OVER MAC AND CHEESE

SMASH BURGER BOWL

$11.00

1/4 LB ANGUS BEEF PATTY, TOPPED W/YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRESH ONION, PICKLES & CHIPOTLE MAYO. SERVED W/YOVER MAC AND CHEESE **MAKE IT A DOUBLE SMASH FOR $2**

SAUCES

SIDE SALT & VINEGAR

$1.00

SIDE BBQ

$1.00

SIDE BBQ RANCH

$1.00

SIDE BEER CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE BLAST FURNACE

$1.00

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE BUFFALO

$1.00

SIDE BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE BUFFALO GARLIC

$1.00

SIDE BUFFALO RANCH

$1.00

SIDE CHIPOLTE MAYO

$1.00

SIDE GARLIC PARM

$1.00

SIDE HOT BBQ

$1.00

SIDE HOT BBQ RANCH

$1.00

SIDE HOT HONEY BUTTER

$1.00

SIDE IRON SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE KOREAN BBQ

$1.00

SIDE MAPLE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE NASHVILLE HOT

$1.00

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE SWEET CHILI

$1.00

SIDE TARTAR

$1.00

SIDE TERYIAKI

$1.00

SIDE TZATZIKI

$1.00

SIDE WHITE BALSAMIC

$1.00

MIXED WITH

SIDES

FRESH HAND CUT FRIES

$3.00

FRESH MADE SLAW

$2.00

GARLIC PARM FRESH HAND CUT FRIES

$3.00

GARLIC PARM SCOOP FRIES

$3.00

LOADED FRESH HAND CUT FRIES

$4.50

LOADED SCOOP FRIES

$4.50

LOADED TATER NUGGETS

$6.00

MAC N CHEESE

$4.00

8 OZ SERVING OF FRESH CORKSCREW PASTA, OUR SIGNATURE BEER CHEESE, CHEDDAR & SMOKY PULLED BACON.

MAC SALAD

$3.00

8 OZ SERVING OF FRESH CORKSCREW PASTA, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES & CARROTS.

ONION PETALS

$4.00

SCOOP FRIES

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

GARDEN FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, BLACK OLIVES, PICKLED ONIONS, CHEESE & CROUTONS.

TATER NUGGETS

$4.00

PIZZAS

12" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$8.00
Small Batch Cooking.... HUGE Flavor!! Sourcing Local, Fresh Products To Offer You The Freshest, Highest Quality Ingredients. Try One Of Our Signature Hand Pressed "Stuft" Burgers Crafted With Local Angus Beef or Hand Breaded TO ORDER Chicken Tenders With One Of Our House Made Sauces For Dipping!! House Made Mac Salad OR Hot N Crispy Waffle Fries? The Choice Is Yours!! Iron Mann Grille Takes Pride In Utilizing Bio-Degradable Materials Whenever Possible, From Our Trash Bags To Our Packaging In Order To Reduce Our Carbon Footprint. We Look Forward To Serving You And Thank You For Your Support!!

1762 N State St, Girard, OH 44420

