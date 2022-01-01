Mark's Place
Mark’s Place is a takeout restaurant that serves up hearty portions of the best Kauai food, including gourmet plate lunches, bentos, healthy salads, sandwiches, desserts and pre-packaged omiyage snacks.
1610 Haleukana St
Lihue HI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
