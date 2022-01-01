Go
Mark's Place

Mark’s Place is a takeout restaurant that serves up hearty portions of the best Kauai food, including gourmet plate lunches, bentos, healthy salads, sandwiches, desserts and pre-packaged omiyage snacks.

1610 Haleukana St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries - Full Order$5.29
SPAM Musubi$3.19
Korean Chicken$15.29
Deep fried chicken bites dipped in our house made sauce
Combination Plate - 2 Choice$16.79
Choice of two of the menu items above, $0.50 additional for teriyaki beef
Mark's Famous Mixed Plate$17.99
Trio of our beef stew, chicken katsu and teriyaki beef
Cheeseburger$7.29
Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise included
Chicken Katsu$15.29
Panko breaded chicken thighs, deep fried and served with our house made Katsu Sauce
Large Bento$12.39
Rice with furikake, teriyaki beef, Korean chicken, Spam, corned beef hash patty, shoyu hot dog, pickled vegetables
Teriyaki Chicken$15.29
Boneless and skinless chicken thighs marinated in our special teriyaki sauce, and grilled
French Fries - 1/2 order$3.29
Location

1610 Haleukana St

Lihue HI

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
