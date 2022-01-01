Go
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

At Mason Dixon, every customer is part of our family. We know your name and your child’s favorite cupcake. We cook your food with the same quality ingredients we feed to our own children. We use grass fed meat, pastured pork and local eggs. We prepare all meats in house, including curing and smoking. We make our salad dressings and vinegars to pair perfectly with a dish. We use no preservatives and only ingredients you can grow, hunt, or farm. We bake fresh bread every day and pride ourselves in our custom cakes and catering. Whatever your need, we are here to help. We cannot wait to have you become part of our family!

Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Cookie meets fudge in this Paleo and vegan double chocolate cookie. [GF, DF, EF, SF, V, P]
Mason Dixon BLT$10.00
Mason Dixon BLT (SF, EF) Uncured bacon, turkey and havarti cheese with arugula, tomato and beet pesto on garlic & herb bread $10
(sub paleo bread and goat cheese +$2)
(vegan - sub portobello for turkey, vegan bacon and daiya cheese)
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Soft and chewy full of dairy free chocolate chips. [GF, DF, SF]
Snicker Doodle$1.50
Simply made with almonds, honey and cinnamon, this cookie boasts as much flavor as it does nutritional benefits. No one will know it is healthy though, so keep that our secret! [GF, DF, EF, SF, P]
Rammer Jammer$3.50
A Southern favorite! Our moist red velvet cupcake topped with our rich cream cheese frosting. [GF, SF]
MD Burger$12.00
MD Burger (SF) Grass fed, grass finished beef with grilled onions, smoked gouda, harissa aioli, and sunny side up egg $12 (sub paleo bread and goat cheese +$2)
Cookie Monster$3.50
Bite into our rich, moist chocolate cupcake for a surprise scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough! The blue frosting and white eyes will make you feel like Cookie Monster is looking at you! [GF, DF, EF, SF, V]
Birthday$3.50
Our sweet vanilla cupcake with creamy vanilla frosting and sprinkles. Perfect for a birthday celebration! [GF, DF, SF]
Egg Sandwich$4.50
Egg Sandwich - Sunny side up egg with choice of biscuit or toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of cheddar or goat cheese $4.50 (sub paleo bread or dairy free biscuit +$1)
Classic White Bread$8.00
A light and fluffy bread that rivals traditional "white" bread, but eliminates all of the major allergens. Use this bread for your everyday sandwich! [GF, DF, EF, V, SF, rice free, corn free, potato free]
2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw

Huntsville AL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
