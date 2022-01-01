Go
Toast

Massa Cafe Italiano

Italian cafè and gelateria located in Elmwood Park, IL, serving artisan gelato, hand tossed pizzas, and your classic Italian favorites.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

7434 W NORTH AVE • $$

Avg 4.7 (1490 reviews)

Popular Items

Choose Two$10.50
Original Fried Dough$8.00
Cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Adriana Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine-spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, black olives, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad$9.50
Romaine hearts, chick peas, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini, parmigiano-reggiano, balsami vinaigrette
Mazza Sticks$7.00
Mozzarella battered and served with marinara sauce
Grilled Chicken Caesar$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, caesar dressing
Margherita$13.50
Fresh tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
8 Finger Cavatelli$14.00
Vodka sauce, 8 finger cavatelli pasta, pecorino-romano
Primo$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, romaine hearts, red onions, tomatoes, basil pesto spread on Tuscan roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7434 W NORTH AVE

Elmwood Park, IL IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slice Factory

No reviews yet

Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory !

Gringo & Blondie

No reviews yet

Taqueria and Churreria in Elmwood Park, IL, serving your favorite tacos, burritos and bowls.

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston