MC Tap
Come in and enjoy!
7783 kishwaukee rd
Location
7783 kishwaukee rd
Stillman Valley IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Rack on 72
The new place in town! Come check us out!
Hairy Cow Brewing Company
Local brewpub on the Rock River in Byron, IL, featuring craft beer and artisan brick oven pizza.
Sam's Drive-In
“Good food fast, not fast food”, was the motto passed down to us through generations of drive-in experience. It remains our motto today! Family owned and operated, Sam’s Drive-In brings you world-class American food, right to your car no less. Whether it’s celebrating a little league baseball victory or cheering up after a soccer loss, Sam’s delicious menu is a well deserved treat. Take a break from the daily grind and let our family cook for yours today! Don’t forget to try our “World Famous” Root Beer
Take Home A Gallon!
FNS PIZZA
Thank you for your support! It is our pleasure to serve our community :) #fnspizza