Go
Toast

The Rack on 72

The new place in town! Come check us out!

9042 Illinois 72

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

9042 Illinois 72

Stillman Valley IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hairy Cow Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Local brewpub on the Rock River in Byron, IL, featuring craft beer and artisan brick oven pizza.

MC Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FNS PIZZA

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support! It is our pleasure to serve our community :) #fnspizza

Sam's Drive-In

No reviews yet

“Good food fast, not fast food”, was the motto passed down to us through generations of drive-in experience. It remains our motto today! Family owned and operated, Sam’s Drive-In brings you world-class American food, right to your car no less. Whether it’s celebrating a little league baseball victory or cheering up after a soccer loss, Sam’s delicious menu is a well deserved treat. Take a break from the daily grind and let our family cook for yours today! Don’t forget to try our “World Famous” Root Beer
Take Home A Gallon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston