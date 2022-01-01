Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar
With a family legacy of traditional Mexican cooking dating back several generations, Mexican Mariachi Grill brings not only a large and delightful variety of Mexican fare but our incredibly inviting personalities. When you step into any location, you’re stepping into an extension of our home and will will do our very best to make you feel welcome. Every meal is prepared fresh, with quality ingredients, with an emphasis on authenticity.
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
206 Rowan Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
206 Rowan Blvd
Glassboro NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wing Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
Alaura Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Martinis on Broadway
Come in and enjoy!
Dia De Los Burritos
Come in and enjoy!