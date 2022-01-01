Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

With a family legacy of traditional Mexican cooking dating back several generations, Mexican Mariachi Grill brings not only a large and delightful variety of Mexican fare but our incredibly inviting personalities. When you step into any location, you’re stepping into an extension of our home and will will do our very best to make you feel welcome. Every meal is prepared fresh, with quality ingredients, with an emphasis on authenticity.



PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

206 Rowan Blvd • $$