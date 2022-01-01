Go
Mexican Mariachi Grill y Tequila Bar

With a family legacy of traditional Mexican cooking dating back several generations, Mexican Mariachi Grill brings not only a large and delightful variety of Mexican fare but our incredibly inviting personalities. When you step into any location, you’re stepping into an extension of our home and will will do our very best to make you feel welcome. Every meal is prepared fresh, with quality ingredients, with an emphasis on authenticity.

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

206 Rowan Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (567 reviews)

Popular Items

To Go, Large Mild Salsa and Chips$5.99
Traditional Chicken Burrito$11.99
Handheld Burrito stuffed with chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
To Go, Individual Chips & Salsa$2.49
Small French Fry$3.99
Traditional Nachos$14.99
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of main ingredient, beans, sour cream, guacamole, of course melted cheese, jalapenos, and pico de gallo.
Chilaquiles$14.99
A simple but delicious culinary treat. Our fresh made tortilla chips soaked in your choice of tomato (red) or tomatillo (green) based salsa. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onions and cilantro and your choice of plain, beef, chicken, pork, or fajitas.
Kids Burrito$7.99
Medium sized burrito with your choice of main ingredient plus lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, cheese and sour cream.
Kids Chicken Taco Meal$6.99
Plain taco served on a flour tortilla topped with grilled chicken and shredded cheese. Served with sides of rice and beans.
To Go, Spicy Salsa and Chips$5.99
Fajita Burrito$12.49
Stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, mixed or vegetarian style, grilled peppers and onions, cheese, rice, beans and sour cream and guac.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

206 Rowan Blvd

Glassboro NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
