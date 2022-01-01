Go
Popular Items

LOCO MOCO$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
BREAKFAST MUSUBI$10.00
SPAM, SCRAMBLED EGG, HASH BROWNS, GARLIC AIOLI, NORI.
MIDTOWN PLATE$14.00
2 EACH - GARLIC LONGANISA, SPAM STEAK, BACON, SUNNY SIDE UP EGGS, HASH BROWNS.
GARLIC RICE SIDE$2.00
GIGGLE JUICE
CITRUS VODKA, PINK BUBBLY MOSCATO, WATERMELON PINK LEMONADE, LEMON LIME SODA, OVER ICE
CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.00
BACON, SCRAMBLED EGG, CHEESE, GARLIC AIOLI, ON HOAGIE ROLL.
BANANA FOSTER TOAST$13.00
Banana Bread Toasted in Cinnamon Egg Batter, Served with Banana Foster Topping and Whipped Cream
CHICKEN LUMPIA$8.00
MANGONADA
VODKA, MANGO NECTAR, SIMPLE SYRUP, LIME JUICE, CHAMOY, TAJIN RIM.
UBE PANCAKES$10.00
UBE MOCHI PANCAKES, CARAMELIZED CONDENSED MILK, FRESH FRUIT, TOASTED COCONUT.
All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento CA 95811

Directions

