Bars & Lounges
American
Midtown Spirits
Open today 9:30 AM - 12:00 AM
51 Reviews
$$
1717 19th St Ste B
Sacramento, CA 95811
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento CA 95811
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
World Famous Hotboys
Come in and enjoy!
Golden Road
Come in and enjoy!
Paesanos
Come on in and enjoy!
Localis
Come in and enjoy!