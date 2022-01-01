Go
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4

Popular Items

Vegetable Egg Roll$2.25
(vegetarian) A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
Fortune Cookie
Fortune Cookies are not included by default, so if you would like some, add them to your cart and we will be happy to include them!
Steamed Pork Dumplings$6.95
6 dumplings served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
Chicken w/ Broccoli$9.95
Served in your choice of Brown Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Szechuan Sauce, or Farm Fresh Sauté style.
Roast Pork Egg Roll$2.25
A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
Steak King Egg Roll$3.95
A crispy egg roll filled with steak, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.
Emperor Tso's Chicken$9.95
(spicy) General Tso got a promotion! Crispy chicken glazed with a sweet, spicy, tangy sauce.
Popcorn Wontons$4.95
Oven-baked, crispy, fun-sized pork wontons. Served with Ginger Vinegar sauce on the side.
Wonton Soup$4.95
Mini pork wontons complemented with roast pork, fresh baby bok choy, and finely sliced scallions in a soul-warming chicken broth.
Sesame Chicken$9.95
A classic favorite. Topped with sesame seeds.
Location

Farmingdale NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
