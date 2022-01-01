Go
Monkey Wrench Smokehouse

BBQ

21 South Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
coleslaw, house pickles, toasted bun, 1 side
12 Wings$18.00
Brined, smoked, & fried. Your choice of wing sauce/style. Served with house made ranch or house made blue cheese dressing.
Add any bottle of wine for $12!
Banana Pudding$6.00
Creamy vanilla pudding with layers of bananas and vanilla wafers
Pulled Pork Tray$16.00
1 slice of loaf bread, 2 sides
Monkey Wrench Burger$10.00
ground brisket and chuck, American cheese, special sauce, on a potato bun, 1 side
Pulled Pork Pound$17.00
Loaded Stuffed Baked Potato
extra large baked potato stuffed with homemade bacon mashed potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese, fried onions, and your choice of brisket or pulled pork.
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
white American cheese, sautéed onions, and thin sliced ribeye on an 8 inch hoagie, 1 side
Sliced Brisket Tray$19.00
1 slice of loaf bread, 2 sides
Fries$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

21 South Main Street

Travelers Rest SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

