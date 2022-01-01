Go
Toast

Myrtles- Market Square

Come in and enjoy!

13 Market Square

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

13 Market Square

Knoxville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Potchke

No reviews yet

Potchke Deli is a one-year culinary residency (or more 😉) by laurence faber & emily williams, coming march 2022 to the historic regas building.
potchke means to fuss around in the kitchen, to dwaddle, to waste time. and that’s precisely what we’re here to do. think of potchke as lesser babka’s older brother with a bingo addiction and a taste for egg creams, currently schmoozing with your bubbe on del boca vista’s racquetball court.

Wicked Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crafty Bastard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

OliBea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston