Myrtles- Market Square

Potchke

Potchke Deli is a one-year culinary residency (or more 😉) by laurence faber & emily williams, coming march 2022 to the historic regas building.

potchke means to fuss around in the kitchen, to dwaddle, to waste time. and that’s precisely what we’re here to do. think of potchke as lesser babka’s older brother with a bingo addiction and a taste for egg creams, currently schmoozing with your bubbe on del boca vista’s racquetball court.

