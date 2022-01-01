Go
Nano Brew CLE

Small-batch Brewpub designed to celebrate American craft beer paired with our award winning burgers & rotating chef specials

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1859 W 25th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)

Acid Trip$9.00
voted "most unique" in CLE Magazine's "Burger Kings". 4oz CAB smashed patty, american cheese, cabbage vinegar slaw, balsamic reduction, pickled red onion, spicy mayo, fluffy potato roll - VGA|VA|GFA
Loaded Fries$9.00
fries, cheese sauce, bacon, scallion, sour cream - VGA|GFA
Bacon Mushroom Melt$9.00
4oz CAB smashed patty, crispy bacon, roasted mushrooms, cheese sauce, fluffy potato roll - GFA
Nano Classic$7.00
4oz CAB smashed patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, nano sauce, fluffy potato roll - VGA|VA|GFA
Mac N Cheese Bites$9.00
six crispy jalapeño popper mac n cheese bites, cheese sauce
Spicy$9.00
named one of the "33 best burgers in america" by thrillist. 4oz CAB smashed patty, american cheese, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onion, spicy mayo, lettuce, fluffy potato roll - VGA|VA|GFA
Garlic Parm Cauliflower$9.00
crispy fried cauliflower, breadcrumb, garlic parmesan sauce – VG
Mac Attack$13.00
cavatappi, onion-jalapeño cream cheese sauce, bread crumbs
Fried Pickles$7.00
Prosperity Wheat battered fried pickles, spicy ranch
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, pickled cucumber, lettuce, nano sauce, fluffy potato roll
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1859 W 25th St

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
