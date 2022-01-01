Go
New Freedom Restaurant image

New Freedom Restaurant

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

17308 S Susquehanna Trail

New Freedom, PA 17349

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Water
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.49
Kids Grilled Cheese$3.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

17308 S Susquehanna Trail, New Freedom PA 17349

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Seven Sports Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

A local family restaurant offering specialty pub food and seafood entrees. Whether catching some sports games while dining in or grabbing carryout to enjoy at home, the Seven staff is dedicated to making your experience enjoyable.

Mason Dixon Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Online ordering is available Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Bourbon Tavern - Freeland, MD

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

StoneBridge Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

New Freedom Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston