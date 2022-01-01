Go
NIGHTBIRD IS AN ELEGANT, BOUTIQUE RESTAURANT IN THE HEART OF SAN FRANCISCO THAT OFFERS A WHIMSICAL PRE-FIX DINING EXPERIENCE. THE RESTAURANT WAS OPENED IN 2016 BY OWNERS CHEF KIM ALTER AND RON BOYD. TOGETHER, THEY STRIVE TO SET THE RESTAURANT'S TONE WITH GRACIOUS, WARM, AND GENUINE SERVICE TO MATCH THE CELEBRATED FIVE-COURSE TASTING MENU THAT CHANGES FREQUENTLY. ADJACTENT TO THE DINING ROOM AND HIDDEN DOWN THE SIDE ALLEY IS LINDEN ROOM, A CHIC AND INTIMATE SPEAKEASY-TYPE COCKTAIL LOUNGE OFFERING STYLISH AND CREATIVE LIBATIONS.

330 gough street • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (81 reviews)

330 gough street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fluid Cooperative

No reviews yet

Fluid is a café and event space in the Tenderloin centering the Trans, Non-Binary and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) and queer communities. A business that is entirely owned and led by trans folks, we offer a space for people to gather, host events, and share a cup of coffee together.

Northern Duck

No reviews yet

Dim sum with Beijing carved Ducks, lounge and live Dj’s

RT Rotisserie

No reviews yet

- EAT IN - TAKE OUT - DELIVERY - CATERING -
The team from Rich Table opened RT Rotisserie in 2017 in Hayes Valley and opened the NoPa location in 2019. A casual yet Chef driven rotisserie chicken restaurant, RT Rotisserie’s menu is inspired by the comforting meals that husband-and-wife team Evan and Sarah Rich used to refuel with after ski trips: Rotisserie Chicken, warming Soups, California-inspired Salads and hearty sandwiches. RT Rotisserie will feel warm and welcoming with simple yet delicious food laced with the same level of skill and passion they put into every dish at Rich Table.

Biergarten

No reviews yet

Small Bavarian style neighborhood beer garden in the heart of Hayes Valley.

