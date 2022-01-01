Nikka Fish Market & Grill

Nikka Fish Market and Grill serves up fresh quality fish at affordable prices. Come dine-in, take out or buy fresh fish daily at this neighborhood favorite. Enjoy a vast array of ingredients that add up to a wide selection of affordable good fish for food lovers. You will find top-quality seafood at reasonable prices along with friendly and efficient staff. Order at the counter and sit at a table inside or out.



FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

5722 Calle Real • $$