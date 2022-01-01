Nikka Fish Market & Grill

Go
Nikka Fish Market and Grill serves up fresh quality fish at affordable prices. Come dine-in, take out or buy fresh fish daily at this neighborhood favorite. Enjoy a vast array of ingredients that add up to a wide selection of affordable good fish for food lovers. You will find top-quality seafood at reasonable prices along with friendly and efficient staff. Order at the counter and sit at a table inside or out.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

5722 Calle Real • $$

Avg 4.1 (544 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$8.95
Small Pasta$8.95
Just Trout$10.95
Just Seabass$8.95
Side Of Salad$3.50
Kid's Fish & Chips$8.95
Just Salmon$11.95
Just Halibut$13.95
Just Chicken$8.95
Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5722 Calle Real

Goleta CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Elks Goleta Lodge #613

Come in and enjoy!

Backyard Bowls

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

Kyle's Kitchen

Kyle's Kitchen: Eat great food. Help great people.

Nikka Ramen

Come in and enjoy!

