Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula

2000 West Broadway Street

Popular Items

Potstickers 6pc$7.50
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Chicken Osaka Bowl Large$9.25
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Chicken Yakisoba Small$7.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Chicken Yakisoba Large$9.50
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Sweet Thai Chicken Bowl Large$9.25
Cookedin our Sweet Chili Coconut Milk glaze.
Egg Rolls 2 Pork$4.95
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Beef Yakisoba Large$10.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
Egg Rolls 1 Pork$2.95
Location

2000 West Broadway Street

Missoula MT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
