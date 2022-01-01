Go
Novatos Bar and Grill

Thank you for supporting small, family owned businesses

SEAFOOD • GRILL

218 Dedham St • $$

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)

Popular Items

KIDS TENDERS$7.00
BOURBON STEAK TIPS$22.00
bourbon marinated steak tips, served with two sides of your choice
STEAK BOWL$19.00
grilled steak tips, novatos rice, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, novatos signature sauce
CHEESE PIZZA$9.00
CHICKEN TIPS$19.00
marinated chicken tips served with a choice of two sides
CHICKEN BOWL$17.00
grilled cajun chicken, novatos rice, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, novatos signature sauce
TENDERS$13.00
CHICKEN AVOCADO$15.00
grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, signature sauce, brioche roll
UNAGI SALMON BOWL$22.00
pan seared salmon, novatos rice, sliced avocado, diced cucumbers, seaweed salad, jalapeños, unagi sauce, sriracha aioli
ALL AMERICAN$13.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

218 Dedham St

Norfolk MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

