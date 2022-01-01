Novatos Bar and Grill
Thank you for supporting small, family owned businesses
SEAFOOD • GRILL
218 Dedham St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
218 Dedham St
Norfolk MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dona Ana Meat & Seafood Market
your local butcher shop
Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
Splitsville Luxury Lanes™ | Howl at the Moon | Topgolf Swing Suites is a rare combination of upscale and nostalgic feel. With 12 luxury lanes, 3 Topgolf Swing Suite bays and ample indoor and outdoor seating, Splitsville Luxury Lanes™ | Howl at the Moon | Topgolf Swing Suites is an energetic yet comfortable atmosphere that can handle parties from 8 to 800. Howl at the Moon provides a high-energy live entertainment experience every Friday and Saturday. Howl at the Moon’s unique live music show is centered around a party with dance hits performed on pianos, guitars, drums and more to create a non-stop atmosphere.
Bytes
Serving all of Patriot Place from our home inside the Helix eSports gaming center!
Achilitos
Fresh Mexican Food