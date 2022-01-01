O'Bryans Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
7006 Highway 815
Location
7006 Highway 815
OWENSBORO KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Thai Food Owensboro
Authentic Thai Food, right here in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Diamond Lanes South
Come on in and enjoy!
The Brew Bridge
The Brew Bridge - Owensboro's only destination for locally brewed beer, food, 20+ taps, tons of bottles and cans and the best service. Live events weekly!
Farm town
Come in and enjoy our great Catfish!