Go
Toast

Thai Food Owensboro

Authentic Thai Food, right here in Owensboro, Kentucky.

2601 West parrish Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

C1. Pad Thai$10.99
Rice noodles stir fried in flavorful sauce with cabbage, eggs and garlic chives with your choice of meat.
C6. Pad Raman Noodle$10.99
Stir fried yellow noodles with cabbage, broccoli, carrots and eggs with your choice of meat.
SC1. Tom Yum$10.99
Hot and spicy sour soup. Lemongrass, galanga, kaffir leaf, mushrooms, tomatoes and lime juice. Your choice of meat.
C13. Fried Rice w/ Eggs$10.00
Fried rice with carrots, eggs and green onions with your choice of meat.
C17. Drunken Noodle$12.99
Rice noodles stir fried with mixed vegetables, spices and herbs named krachai with Thai basil. Your choice of meat. (SPICY)
C10. Kai Pad Homemade Sauce$13.99
Deep fried chicken tossed in our flavorful homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with white rice. (SPICY)
C3. Pad Se Ew$10.99
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, vegetables with sweet black soy sauce with you choice of meat.
A6. Summer Rolls (1)$4.00
Rolled in a rice wrap with green leaf lettuce, cucumber, carrots, baby spinach. Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or no meat.
A2. Crispy Wontons (1)$1.00
Deep-fried wontons stuffed with ground chicken served with sweet and source sauce.
A1. Egg Roll (1)$2.00
Stuffed with ground chicken, vegetables and glass noodles served with sweet and sour sauce.
See full menu

Location

2601 West parrish Ave

Owensboro KY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brew Bridge

No reviews yet

The Brew Bridge - Owensboro's only destination for locally brewed beer, food, 20+ taps, tons of bottles and cans and the best service. Live events weekly!

Dee's Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Diamond Lanes South

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Y-Not Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

A fun and engaging atmosphere, where you can enjoy your lunch time as much as the pizza!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston