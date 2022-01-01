Go
Bol

Delicious food that makes your body happy.

734 Park Blvd

734 Park Blvd

Popular Items

Chia Seed Pudding$6.00
Coconut cashew chia seed pudding, seasonal berry compote
Piedmont$11.00
//dairy free // gluten-free // tamari seasoned brown rice, kale/arugula mix, red cabbage, broccoli, roasted cauliflower, edamame, carrots, scallions, cashews, sesame seeds, soy egg, tamari reduction
Overnight Oats$6.00
Pureed peaches, house made coconut cashew mylk
Long Branch$11.00
// gluten-free // brown rice, kale/arugula mix, apples, sweet potatoes, fennel, pickled red cabbage, brown butter vinaigrette.
Lotus$11.00
Israeli cous cous, kale, arugula, cabbage, carrots, peppers, roasted cauliflower, crispy chickpeas, spicy pickled raisins, mint, cilantro, madras curry cashew cream
Tivoli$11.00
Israeli couscous, kale/arugula mix, roasted garlic hummus, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta, tzatziki cashew-cream, za’atar
Mendocino$11.00
// gluten-free // cilantro-lime brown rice, kale/arugula mix, roasted corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, pepitas, feta, cilantro jalapeño cashew-cream
clean yerba mate$3.50
We love this sugar-free yerba mate for so many reasons. It's light, crisp, delicious and not crazy sweet. 50% of proceeds support alcohol addiction recovery. It's got 160mg of natural caffeine. Grab one with your bol today!
Waffles$7.50
// dairy free, gluten-free // 2 oat-waffles with brûlée banana, seasonal berry compote, & maple syrup
Santa Cruz$11.00
tri-color quinoa, kale/arugula mix, beets, sweet peppers, edamame, cucumbers, pickled red onions, goat cheese, sesame seeds, carrot ginger dressing
Location

734 Park Blvd

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
