Asa Bakery

Bread & Pastry

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Sausage Roll

$4.50

Curry Pan

$5.00

Chocolate & Macadamia Nuts Baguette

$4.50

Classic Danish

$7.00

Creamy Caviar Roll

$6.00

Croissant

$4.00

Custard Choco Crunch

$4.50

Everything Mochi Bagel

$3.50

French Toast

$3.00

Fruits Danish

$6.50

Melon Pan

$4.00

Milk Bread

$5.00

Naruto Croissant

$5.00

Sesame Mochi Bagel

$3.50

Almond Cookie Croissant

$4.50

Danish Loaf

$6.50

Sweet Potato Danish

$5.50

Apple Pan

$4.50

Chocolate Cocoa Denish

$4.00

Coffee

House Drip Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Cappchino

$5.00

Cafe Mocha

$5.50

Sakura Espresso Latte

$5.50

Decaf

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Cafe Latte

$5.50

Iced Cafe Mocha

$5.50

Tea Latte

Hojicha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Genmaicha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Royal Milk Tea

$5.00

Sakura Latte

$5.00

Iced Hojicha Latte

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Iced Royal Milk Latte

$5.50

Iced Genmaicha Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Iced Sakura Latte

$5.50

Soft Serve

Hokkaido Milk

$5.50

Seasonal Special

$5.50Out of stock

Mix

$5.50Out of stock

Float

Melon float

$7.50

Coffe Float

$7.50

Strawberry Float

$7.50

Tea

Sencha Green

$4.00

Yebar Mate

$4.00

Assam Black

$4.00

Berry Patch Tea

$4.00

Iced Sencha Green

$4.50

Iced Yarba Mate

$4.50

Iced Assam Tea

$4.50

Iced Berry Patch

$4.50

Bowl

Beef Hayashi Rice

$16.00

Beef Omu Hayashi

$17.00

Veggitable Hayashi Rice

$15.00

Omu Katsu Hayashi Rice

$18.00

Sando

Teriyaki Chicken Sando

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Katsu Sando

$12.00

Shrimp Katsu Sando

$13.00

Chicken Karaage Sando

$12.00Out of stock

Egg Sando

$9.00

Chicken Katsu Sando

$12.00

Honey Toast

Hokkaido Milk Honey Toast

$13.00

Strawberry Honey Toast

$14.00

Chocolate Honey Toast

$14.00

Sushi Gaga

Omakase

Omakase soft open

$200.00

Omakase Family & Friends

$200.00

Omakase 250

$250.00

Nigiri

Hon Maguro

Uni

Hokkaido Scallope

Saiko Salmon

Nodoguro

Tai

Hamachi

Kanpachi

saba

$5.00

Sake

Sake Pairing

$99.00

Petite Sake Pairing

$60.00

Aya Blue Label

$60.00

Aya Black Label

$60.00

Zaku

$70.00

Olive Sake

$65.00

Jikon Special Junmai

$120.00

Gikyo

$88.00

Denshu

$120.00

Kuheiji Eau Du Desir

$120.00

Tenbi

$100.00

Bijofu

$120.00

Toyo Bijin

$120.00

Jikon Omachi

$150.00

Jikon Senbon Nishiki

$200.00

Yukino Bosha Sound of the Snow

$450.00

Juyondai

$900.00

Jikon Tokujo Omachi

$1,500.00

Aya Blue 4oz

$14.00

Aya Black 4oz

$14.00

Gikyo 4oz

$16.00

Olive Sake 4oz

$14.00

Ginfubuki 4oz

$16.00

Tenbi 4oz

$16.00

Matsuno Kotobuki 4oz

$16.00

Beer

Premium Malt

$11.00

Sapporo

$9.00

non alcholic asahi bottle

$9.00

Cocktails

Gaga Hibiki Old Fashioned

$24.00

Gaga Toki Highball

$14.00

Gaga Espressp Martini

$16.00

Gaga Hojicha Negroni

$15.00

Gaga Spumoni

$15.00

N/A

Glass of 100% Apple Juice

$7.00

Bottle of 100% Apple Juice

$25.00

Voss Water

$11.00

Voss Sparkling

$11.00

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

$12.00

Organic Green Tea

$4.00

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$8.00

Seasonal Fresh Squeeze juice

$8.00

Daiginjo sparkling water

$9.00

Wine

Caymus

$199.00

M by Monticello

$129.00

Harebrained

$119.00

Sky and Vine

$169.00

Insignia

$799.00

L Loyd

$99.00

Kamon

Signature Cocktail

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Toki Highball

$14.00

The Stache

$15.00

Midnight Train to Shinjuku

$15.00

Hors D'oeuvre

$15.00

Good Soup

$15.00

Spumoni

$15.00

Mezcal Milk Punch

$15.00

Hinoki Old Fashioned

$15.00

Hojicha Negroni

$15.00

Hibiki Old Fashioned

$24.00

Classic Cocktail

Aviation

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Bijou

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Corpse Reviver

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Eastside

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$14.00

Hemingway

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$14.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lions Tail

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martinez

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Naked and Famous

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

NY Sour

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Japanese Whiskey

Akashi Plum whisky

$12.00

Akashi 7 year single malt

$35.00

Yamazaki 18yr ltd 100 year aniv

$275.00

Hakashu 18yr ltd 100 year peated

$275.00

Ichiros ltd chichibu district

$40.00

Yoichi 10 yr

$40.00

Yoichi

$20.00

Hakushu 12yr

$40.00

Miyagikyo

$20.00

Mars Iwai

$12.00

Hibiki Harmony

$24.00

Taketsuru

$16.00

Nikka Grain

$17.00

Nikka Malt

$19.00

From the Barrel

$14.00

Akashi

$12.00

Toki

$14.00

Yame 10yr

$17.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$40.00

Ichiros

$19.00

Akashi DBL

Miyagikyo DBL

Hakushu DBL

Hibiki Harmony DBL

Yoichi DBL

Nikka Grain DBL

Nikka Malt DBL

From the Barrel DBL

Yame 10yr DBL

Yamazaki 12yr DBL

Mars Iwai DBL

Taketsuru DBL

Gin

hendricks

$15.00

Ford's

$14.00

Nikka Coffey

$15.00

Roku

$14.00

Ki No Bi

$19.00

Ki no bi Aged

$22.00

Ki no bi green tea

$20.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Neversink

$14.00

Vodka

Haku

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Tequila

Dulce vida

$14.00

RDV blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Repo

Casa Noble Anejo

RDV Reposado

$14.00

Blue fancy tequilla

$20.00

Rum

Plantation pineapple

$14.00

Denizen 3 yr

$14.00

Plantation 3 Star

$14.00

Goslings Dark

$14.00

House Blend

$14.00

Appleton Estate

$14.00

Pussers

$14.00

Wray and Nephew

$14.00

Mezcal

Vida Del Maguey

$14.00

El Silencio

$14.00

Amara Verde

$14.00

400 Conejos

$14.00

Madre

$14.00

Cognac

Christian Bros

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand

$17.00

salignac

$14.00

Liquers

Luxardo

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Cassis

$12.00

All Spice Dram

$12.00

Ancho Verde

$14.00

Ancho Reyes

$14.00

Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$14.00

Dry Curacao

$14.00

Falernum

$12.00

Giffard

$12.00

St Elder Pear

$12.00

Becherovka

$12.00

St George Absinthe

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Amari

Averna

$14.00

Cynar

$14.00

Montenegro

$14.00

Braulio

$14.00

Gran Classico

$14.00

Suze

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Meletti

$14.00

Food

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Mentaiko Fries

$9.00