Champion Lanes 930 Market Street

930 Market Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Friday

Burger+Beer

$10.00

FOUR DOLLAR (Beer)

$4.00

FIVE DOLLAR (Shots)

$5.00

SIX DOLLAR (Cocktail)

$6.00

SEC SATURDAY

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

WHITE CLAWS

$6.00

FISHBOWL

$10.00

NFL SUNDAYS

BUDLIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

BUD BOTTLE

$4.00

MIMOSA

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bloody Maria

$5.00

WEDNESDAY

WINE CHARD

$4.00

WINE CABERNET

$4.00

WELL

$4.00

DRAFT

$4.00

SD Club Crawl

Big Wave - Club Crawl

$4.00

Chronic Amber - Club Crawl

$4.00

Estrella Jalisco - Club Crawl

$4.00

5 Boneless - Club Crawl

$6.00

Zombie Brains

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

PRETZEL

$9.00

Wings - 8 pc.

$11.00

Wings - 12 pc

$17.00

BLACK BEAN CHILI

$7.00

Corn Dogs

$9.00

Boneless Wings - 8pc

$11.00

Boneless Wings - 12pc

$17.00

Hummus Plate

$9.50

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

SALADS

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar

$11.00

Cobb

$14.00

FLATBREADS

4 Cheese

$11.00

Margherita

$13.50

Strike

$14.00

Carnitas Flatbread

$14.50

FAVORITES

CUBAN

$14.00

BRISKET MELT

$15.00

CHAMPION CHICKEN

$15.00

FISH TACOS

$14.00

MAC & CHZ

$11.00

OFF THE GRILL

FARMSTEAD

$16.00

HAT TRICK

$15.00

CHAMPION

$13.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

BLACK BEANS

$3.00

Kickass Sauce

$0.50

Champion Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Doggo Chickie

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHZ

$6.00

KIDS NUGGETS

$7.00

KIDS SLIDERS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

DESSERT

COOKIE SUNDAE

$7.00

DESSERT OF THE MONTH

$7.00

BREAKFAST

3 PANCAKES

$8.00

5 PANCAKES

$11.00

BENEDICT

$13.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$14.00

2 EGG PLATE

$10.00

MUSHROOM/AVOCADO OMELETTE

$12.00Out of stock

BACON OMELETTE

$12.00

BURRITO

$12.00

CHILAQUILES

$13.00

NA Beverage

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffe

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Specialy Cocktails

Kingpin Mule

$12.00

Champion Margarita

$12.00

Paradise SD

$12.00

Aloha Storm

$12.00

Sex On The Bull

$12.00

50/50 Old Fashioned

$12.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Adios

$12.00

Ameretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hurricane

$12.00

L.A. Water

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mamosa

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$12.00

B 52 Cocktail

$14.00

Bottle Beer

Dune & Destroy

$6.00

Bud Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Btl

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

O'douls

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Miller 64

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Estrella Btl

$6.00

Heineken Btl

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Crush Sour

$7.00

BoochCraft

$10.00

Heineken 0.0 Non-alcoholic

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Shots

Blow Job

$10.00

Butter Nipple

$10.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Gummy Bear

$11.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Liquid Cocaine

$10.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Mexican Candy (Spicy)

$10.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Purple Hooter

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Slippery Nipple

$10.00

Surfer on Acid

$11.00

Three Wise Men

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$14.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

White Tea Shot

$10.00

Wine

Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Red Cab

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$8.00

J Roget

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Champagne Bottle

$20.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Well Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Whiskey

8 Ball Chocolate

$10.00

Balvenie 12Yr

$12.00Out of stock

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dewars White

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jamo Black

$12.00

Jim beam

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Macallan

$12.00

Makers mark

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$10.00

Skrewball PB

$10.00Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Vodka

Absolute

$10.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Absolute Mandarin

$10.00

Absolute Peppar

$10.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Kettle One Citron

$10.00

Reyka

$10.00

Smirnoff Tamarindo

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Svedka

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Uncle Ed's Jackfruit

$9.00

Uncle Ed's Orange

$9.00

Tequila

1800 Tequila

$10.00

CasaAmigos Blanco

$12.00

CasaAmigos Anejo

$16.00

CasaAmigos Repo

$14.00

Clase Azul Repo

$28.00

Corazon

$10.00

Corazon Blanco

$10.00

Dobel

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00Out of stock

DonJulio Anjeo

$14.00

Jimmador

$10.00

Jose Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tijuana Heat

$10.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$10.00

Nolets

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Bombay Gin Rasberry

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Rum-Chata

$10.00

Sailor

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Angostura Aged Rum

$9.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$13.50

Courvoisier

$13.50

Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari Aperitivo

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Razzmatazz

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$10.00

Vermouth

$11.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Bowling

Hourly Bowling

$20.00

Bowling shoe rental

$2.00

Bowling socks

$3.00

Reservation - Bowling/shoes

DAILY 4-6 PM

CHARDONNAY

$4.00

CABERNET

$4.00

DRAT BEEER

$4.00

WELL

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

930 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

