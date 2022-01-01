Go
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

Eat well and drink better beer!

500 S 6th Street

Popular Items

Pony Shoe$13.00
Open-faced sandwich begins with thick sliced texas toast, your choice of meat, smothered in a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries. A Springfield Original!
Asian Crunch$13.50
Breaded chicke, slaw, green onion, sesame ginger dressing, and chopped peanuts.
Parmesan Dip$13.75
Delicious blend of creamy artichoke hearts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, mayo, and cream cheese served piping hot with house-made pita chips.
Pub Burger
Seasoned chargrilled angus beef on a pretzel roll with all the trimmings.
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.50
Pulled pork served with sour cream, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onions on a bed of house-made pita chips.
Horseshoe$15.00
Open-faced sandwich begins with thick sliced texas toast, your choice of meat, smothered in a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries. A Springfield Original!
Lunch Special$12.00
Salmon BLT Salad$16.50
Cobb Salad$14.50
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, egg and carrots.
Pretzel Rolls$10.50
Warm, thick, chewy pretzels with a creamy white cheddar sauce.
Location

Springfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
