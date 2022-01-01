Tacology 101 imageView gallery

Tacology 101

review star

No reviews yet

219 s 5th

Springfield, IL 62701

Order Again

Combos

Tuition Discount (Lunch Combo)

$9.00

Undecided

$11.00

Electives (Sides)

STREET CORN

$4.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

YUCA FRIES

$4.00

Gazpacho

$3.00

Majors (TACOS)

ADD AL PASTOR

$4.50

ADD BRISKET

$4.00

ADD CARNITAS TACO

$3.50

ADD FRIED CHEESE

$3.00

ADD MAHI TACO

$3.50

ADD TINGA TACO

$3.25

AL PASTOR

$12.00

BRAISED BRISKET

$11.00

Chicken Tinga

$9.00

Fried Cheese

$8.00

Fried Mahi

$10.00

Pork Carnitas

$10.00

Fried shrimp

$12.00

Add shrimp

$4.50

Short rib

$12.00

Add Short rib

$4.50

Picadillo

$8.00

Add Picadillo

$3.00

Minors (chip/dip/emp)

CHIPS & GUAC

$6.00

CHIPS & MELTED MANCHEGO

$4.00

CHIPS & ROJA

$3.00

CHIPS & VERDE

$3.00

CHIPS CHRISTMAS

$4.00

Spring Break Ready

SPRING BREAK READY

$5.00

The Freshman 15

Freshman 15

$14.00

The Walk of Shame (CHURROS)

Churros

$5.00

FOUNTAIN SOAD

20 OZ SODA/TEA

$2.00

BOTTLED SODA

COKE

$3.00

Dasani Blood Orange

$2.00

Dasani Lime

$2.00

fanta

$3.00

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

JARRITOS LIME

$3.00

JARRITOS MADRIAN

$3.00

JARRITOS MANGO

$3.00

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

MUNDET APPLE

$3.00

Peak Peach

$2.00

Peak Raspberry

$2.00

Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Peak Unsweetened

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

Bottled water

$2.00

DRAFT BEER

juicy apa

$6.00

rev farm to fist

$6.00

MERCH

T-SHIRT

$15.00

HAT

$20.00

KOOZIE

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 s 5th, Springfield, IL 62701

Directions

Gallery
Tacology 101 image

