Oceanside Pizza

Our pizza is made using our homemade dough which is prepared in the artisan style the old fashioned way. We hand toss our pies and bake them on two inch stone hearths. They are sold by the pie or by the slice.

300 Ocean Avenue

Popular Items

6pc Wings$8.99
16" Medium Red Sauce$16.00
House Salad$10.25
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, applewood smoked bacon, carrot, purple cabbage, and croutons
12pc Wings$14.99
Greek Salad$10.25
Fresh Romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, purple onion, pepperoncini peppers, croutons and homemade Greek dressing.
Homemade Chicken Fingers$8.45
(5) Chicken Fingers with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.45
with marinara
Caesar Salad$10.25
Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons, our homemade Caesar dressing and Parmesano Reggiano cheese.
18" Large Red Sauce$18.00
Garlic Knots$4.45
with marinara
Location

Melbourne Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Oceanside Pizza 2

