Go
Toast

Ocha

Come in and enjoy!

7216 University Ave

No reviews yet

Location

7216 University Ave

Windsor Heights IA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bake Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some sweet treats!

Tapz Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gilroy's

No reviews yet

Serving stylish American comfort food for lunch, dinner + weekend brunch. Offering dine-in, carry out & curbside pick-up. Open 7 days a week.

Cool Basil

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston