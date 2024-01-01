Old Chicago - Westminster
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
8711 Wadsworth Boulevard, Westminster CO 80003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taste of Philly - Wadsworth - 8755 Wadsworth Boulevard
No Reviews
8755 Wadsworth Boulevard Westminster, CO 80005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westminster
The Bluegrass Lounge - Olde Town Arvada
4.7 • 2,038
7415 Grandview Ave Arvada, CO 80002
View restaurant