Old Colony Smokehouse

BBQ

802 W Queen St • $$

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$30.00
2 Size Options
Cheerwine Glazed Double Smoked Ham$60.00
6-8 LB, serves about 10 people
Collard Greens$30.00
2 Size Options
Sweet Potato Casserole$30.00
2 Size Options
Brisket Burnt Ends (by the pound)$30.00
1 lb. serves 2-3 people
House-made country bulk sausage (1 lb, raw)$5.00
House-made country linked sausage (1 lb, raw)$6.00
Loaded Potato Salad$18.00
Quart, serves 4-8 people
Jalapeno-Cheddar Corn Pudding$30.00
2 Size Options
Broccoli Salad$18.00
Quart, serves 4-8 people
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

802 W Queen St

Edenton NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
