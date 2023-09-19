Food

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, shredded cheese, croutons & your choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$7.25

Our signature chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, shredded cheese, croutons & your choice of dressing

Cuban Salad

Cuban Salad

$8.50

Boar's Head Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, croutons & your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.75

Boar's Head Ham & Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, shredded cheese, croutons & your choice of dressing

BYOS

Build Your Own Sandwhich

Build Your Own Sandwhich

$7.25

Make it your way! (*Includes a 1/4 lb of deli meat)

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$7.25

Make it your way! (*Includes a 1/4 lb of deli meat)

Specialty Subs & Sandwiches

Carolina Cuban

Carolina Cuban

$12.50

Boar's Head Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, pickles & mustard on sliced Cuban bread

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Thinly sliced Boar's Head Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing grilled between slices of Rye bread

Rachel

Rachel

$12.00

Sliced Boar's Head Turkey, Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, and creamy coleslaw.

Reuben Cuban

Reuben Cuban

$14.50

The BEST of the BEST! This monster sandwich combines our Classic Reuben and our Carolina Cuban together in one hunger satisfying bite.

Shipwreck

Shipwreck

$12.00

Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Smokehouse Turkey Melt

Smokehouse Turkey Melt

$11.00

Sliced Boar's Head Turkey, crispy bacon, American cheese, coleslaw, pickles and a drizzle of our house BBQ sauce.

Smokin' Turkey

Smokin' Turkey

$10.50

Boar's Head Turkey, Bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado and chipotle mayo

Italian

Italian

$10.50

Boar's Head Capiola Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, mayo & Italian dressing

In & Out Club

In & Out Club

$10.00

Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread

London Broil

London Broil

$10.00

Boar's Head London Broil piled high, sliced Swiss cheese, deli mustard & sweet peppers on toasted panini bread

Pizza Panini

Pizza Panini

$9.50

Boar's Head Pepperoni, sliced Mozzarella cheese and our signature pizza sauce on toasted panini bread

BLT

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$8.00

Our homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$11.00

Savory Boar's Head Chicken, Bacon, sliced Provolone cheese, and our creamy homemade Ranch dressing on toasted panini bread

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$11.00

Savory Boar's Head Turkey, Bacon, sliced Provolone cheese, and our creamy homemade Ranch dressing on toasted panini bread

Ham & Cheese Panini

$10.00

Ham & cheese on toasted panini bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

100% Beef Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.00

Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog with your choice of toppings

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$3.00

Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog topped with our Almost-Famous Chili and your choice of toppings

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.00

Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog topped with our Almost-Famous Chili, melty shredded cheese and your choice of toppings

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$3.00

Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog topped with our cool & creamy slaw with your choice of toppings

West Virginia Dog

West Virginia Dog

$3.00

Nathan's All-Natural Beef Hot Dog topped with our Almost-Famous Chili, homemade slaw and your choice of toppings

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Choose your favorite bag of chips from this self-serve station when you pick up.

Drinks

Fresh-Brewed Tea

Fresh-Brewed Tea

$1.50

16 oz cup with lid

Lemonade

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

16 oz bottle

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50

12 oz can

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

12 oz can

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.50

12 oz can

Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$1.50

12 oz can

Sunkist

Sunkist

$1.50

12 oz can

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

12 oz can

A&W Rootbeer

A&W Rootbeer

$1.50

12 oz can

Gingerale

Gingerale

$1.50

12 oz can