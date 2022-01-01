Ole - Taste of Mexico

Go
Ole Mexican Grill serves upscale, modern and authentic Maxican dishes. Hospitality, tapas, and margaritas abound and our award winning table-side guacamole.

11 Springfield Street

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito$11.50
Arracheras Taco$4.00
Alpastor Taco$4.00
Pollo Tinga Burrito$11.50
Beef barbacoa Burrito$12.50
Chips and Guacamole$4.00
Churros$2.50
Braised Carnitas Burrito$11.50
Vegetable Burrito$11.50
Baja Taco$4.00
Location

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
