Go
Toast

Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES$9.00
TRUFFLE OIL, PARMESAN, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$14.50
ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, GLAZED PEAS & CARROTS, BLACK PEPPER GRAVY
FRENCH DIP$12.00
SHAVED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE, GARLIC AIOLI, AU JUS ON TOASTED ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD
PASTA ALFREDO$13.50
MUSHROOM, TOMATO, SPINACH, PARMESAN, PARSLEY, GRILLED GARLIC BREAD
SHRIMP PO'BOY$10.50
FRIED SHRIMP, COLESLAW, SWEET CHILE AIOLI, HOAGIE BUN, GREEN ONION
HOBBES BURGER$10.00
CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLE, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$5.50
PHILLY$11.50
SHAVED BEEF, GREEN BELL PEPPER, ONION, SWISS, HORSERADISH AIOLI, HOAGIE BUN
GROWN UP MAC & CHEESE$13.50
CHEDDAR, PARMESAN, BLEU CHEESE & MOZZARELLA CREAM SAUCE, PEAS, BACON, BREAD CRUMBS, GREEN ONION
BBQ BURGER$11.50
CHEDDAR, BACON, BBQ SAUCE, ONION STRAWS, COLESLAW, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
See full menu

Location

2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A

Lincoln NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aura - South Lincoln

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

We're bringing the Thrill of the Grill, To-go!

Charred Burger + Bar

No reviews yet

We don't take the typical route toward preparing a better burger. At Charred, we focus on making the best burger we can. That's why we choose Wagyu beef for our burgers. Wagyu is a unique breed of cattle known worldwide for its intense marbling. Marbling imparts flavor, juiciness, and tenderness. No other kind of beef comes close to Wagyu in this regard. Wagyu beef, plus the quality ingredients we use, combine for a phenomenal taste experience. Burgers can be done better. And we do them better here.
Better Beef = Better Burger.

Mary Ellen's Food For The Soul

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston