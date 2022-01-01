Go
Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW

Popular Items

The Southern Border - DC$11.00
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
Grandma's Chicken Salad - DC$10.00
Grilled chicken, aioli, red onion, celery, bibb lettuce, tomato on toasted honey wheat
Good Ol' Smoke - DC$12.00
Slow smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, roasted red peppers, white cheddar cheese, arugula, green goodness dressing, on pressed ciabatta
Twisted Avo (Root) DC$6.00
Smashed avocado, strawberry, white cheddar shards, honey on one piece of toasted honey wheat bread
Saucy & Smokin Hot - DC$12.00
Pork loin, BBQ sauce, spicy brussels coleslaw on toasted ciabatta
Tomato Soup 8oz - DC$5.50
Chicken Goodness DC$11.00
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, green goodness, on toasted ciabatta
Citrus Salad - DC$9.50
Watermelon radish, mandarin orange, red cabbage, goat cheese, walnuts, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, contains nuts, gluten free)
Spicy Pork - DC$12.00
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli on toasted ciabatta
The C & C - DC$11.00
Grilled chicken, marinated cauliflower, tomato jam, spicy aioli, pickled cherry peppers, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta
Location

7115 13th Pl NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
