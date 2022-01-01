Root & Sprig
Come in and enjoy!
7115 13th Pl NW
Popular Items
Location
7115 13th Pl NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.
Mamma Lucia
Come in and enjoy!
Negril Eatery
Come on in and enjoy!
Society Restaurant and Lounge
At The Society Restaurant & Lounge, we strive to incorporate those three key ingredients in everything we do. Located in the heart of downtown Silver Spring, The Society Restaurant & Lounge is inspired by our deep love of food, people, and community awareness.
The Society Restaurant & Lounge offers a chic dining experience accented by a sleek and modern atmosphere. With a dynamic late-night scene, The Society Restaurant & Lounge is the perfect destination to transition from an intimate dinner into an exciting nightlife event.
Come and grab a drink. Stay for dinner. We welcome you to experience the best of who we are, where we go, and what we eat.