1618 Midtown

1724 Battleground Ave STE 105.

Greensboro, NC 27408

Order Again

Snacks Fall 22

Wedge Salad

$9.00

black pepper bacon, red onion, balsamic cherry tomato, everything bagel crunch, smoked blue cheese dressing

Kale & Endive Salad

$8.00

Kale & Endive Greens, Grilled Plums, Red Onion, Shaved Brie, Cranberry Vinaigrette

Fall Spice Roasted Vegetabes

$12.00

Maple Spiced Squash and Beets, Sage Mascarpone, Roasted Nuts

Honey Whipped Feta

$12.00

Whipped Feta, Lemon, Rosemary, Herb roasted farm fresh cherry tomatoes, Focaccia

Flatbread

$14.00

Taco beef, Ranchero Sauce, Cotija & Monterrey Jack Cheese Blend, Pickled onions & jalapenos, Cilantro crema, shredded lettuce

Fried Chicken

$11.00

buttermilk ranch, hot sauce

Cheese Board

$19.00

charcuterie, accoutrements

Crispy Fish Tacos

$13.00

Crispy Fried Flounder, Roasted Ginger Yum Yum Sauce, Shredded Cabbage, Cured Onion, topped with Chili Crisp and served in flour tortillas. Comes with 2 tacos.

Truffle Fries

$7.00

rosemary salt, garlic, spicy ketchup, honey parmesan aioli

Half Truffle Fries

$4.00

Supper Fall 22

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Honey & Harissa Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes, Fig Demi Glace

Smash Burger

$15.00

lettuce, pickled green tomatoes, onion, spicy mayo, american cheese, potato roll, zesty tots

Tagliatelle

$24.00

Fresh Tagliatelle Pasta, Tricolored Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Roasted Pistachio Pesto, Fried Shallots

Veggie Stuffed Portabella

$23.00

A roasted portabella cap stuffed with lentils, greens, and garlic. Served with Basmati Rice and Sweet Potato Curry

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sparkling Mineral Water (Small)

$3.50

Orangina

$3.00

Stappi Italian Bitter

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water (Large)

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Welcome to 1618 Midtown, a young, fun and casual restaurant that mixes classically inspired, modern cuisine with hand-curated wines, artisan cocktails and craft beers to create inventive fresh and local flavors.

1724 Battleground Ave STE 105., Greensboro, NC 27408

