1618 Midtown
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to 1618 Midtown, a young, fun and casual restaurant that mixes classically inspired, modern cuisine with hand-curated wines, artisan cocktails and craft beers to create inventive fresh and local flavors.
Location
1724 Battleground Ave STE 105., Greensboro, NC 27408
Gallery
