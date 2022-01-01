Restaurant header imageView gallery

1618 West Seafood Grill

1618 W Friendly Ave

Greensboro, NC 27403

Order Again

Starters & Salads

Calamari

$18.00

flash fried, wasabi glaze, red bean salsa, chipotle remoulade, basil oil

Half Calamari

$9.00

Shrimp & Oyster Sliders

$18.00

grilled chipotle glaze, honey boursin stuffed grape leaves, watermelon and basil, balsamic ricotta spread

Dueling Deviled Eggs

$15.00

beef tenderloin tips vs. smoked salmon, tomato coulis, jalapeno caper relish

Beef Starter

$19.00

seared tenderloin, bruschetta, peach and corn salsa fresco, feta creme, jalapeno cilantro cream, jumbo crab

Tacos

$19.00

two beer battered fish du jour tacos, grilled summer slaw, avocado, cilantro, peach tomato coulis, grilled four tortillas

Tuna App

$18.00

hydro lettuce, grilled onions, black garlic and bleu cheese mousse, buffalo coleslaw, warm bacon vinaigrette

Autumn Salad

$10.00

marinated cucumber salad, fried basil mozzarella balls, lime watermelon, basil vinaigrette, balsamic drizzle

Dinner Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, red onion, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, lemon vinaigrette, parmesan crostini

Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, parmesan, herb toast points

Party Calamari

hydro lettuce, grilled onions, black garlic and bleu cheese mousse, buffalo coleslaw, warm bacon vinaigrette

Party Deviled Eggs

hydro lettuce, grilled onions, black garlic and bleu cheese mousse, buffalo coleslaw, warm bacon vinaigrette

Dinner Entrees

Half entree portion of Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$40.00

sesame crusted, seared, wasabi mashed potatoes, sauteed sesame cabbage, feta, toasted almonds, balsamic glaze, chipotle oil

Half Ahi Tuna

$22.00

sesame crusted, seared, wasabi mashed potatoes, sauteed sesame cabbage, feta, toasted almonds, balsamic glaze, chipotle oil

Beef Tenderloin

$46.00

seared, spring onion potato cake, blackened crab and corn stuffed mini bell pepper with bleu cheese, black garlic red wine glaze, broccolini, brie and proscuitto puff pastry, mushroom demi

Chicken

$30.00

panko crusted, stuffed with bacon, artichoke and sharp cheddar, flash fried, apple cider collards, brussels sprout slaw, shallot cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes

Chilean Seabass

$46.00

seared, cucumber salad, shrimp and cauliflower risotto cake, blackened asparagus, crab mousse stuffed cherry tomatoes, avocado salsa, mornay sause

Flounder

$42.00

Grouper

$42.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin

$34.00

panko crusted, stuffed with bacon, artichoke and sharp cheddar, flash fried, apple cider collards, brussels sprout slaw, shallot cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes

Vegetarian Entree

$28.00

seared, jerk scented, lemon and crab smoked paprika mousse, tomato and chickpea sauce, tempura pioppino mushroom, charred naan, fennel raita, spinach

Striped Bass

$44.00

Kids Fish and Fries

$27.00

Kids Shrimp and Fries

$30.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.00

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Party pork

Party flounder

Party seabass

Pharma Food

$93.68

AV

$68.00Out of stock

Room Fee

$250.00Out of stock

Party Tuna

Dinner Sides

Pommes Frites

$8.00

hand cut fries served with ketchup and house aioli

SIde Asparagus

$5.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Crispy Brussels

$5.00

sauteed or fried crispy

Side Sauteed Brussels

$5.00

fried crispy or sauteed

Side Cabbage

$7.00

sesame cabbage with feta and toasted almonds

Side Collard Greens

$5.00

apple cider collards

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Potato Cake

$6.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Fried Green Tomato Napolean

$7.00

Side Of Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Side Grit Cake

$6.00

Desserts

Donut Bread Pudding

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

vanilla bean, espresso, grand marnier

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Happy Birthday!

Happy Anniversary!

Party Key Lime

party torte

Birthday Platter

$15.00

Dessert Party Platter

$20.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

French Press

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Panna

$4.00

San Benedetto

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

N\A Felson

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coke Refill

Diet Coke Refill

Sprite Refill

Ginger Ale Refill

Mocktail

$8.00

Water

Brunch Starters and Salads

Brunch Calamari

$14.00

flash fried, wasabi glaze, red bean salsa, chipotle remoulade, basil oil

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll

$9.00

Dueling Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

neese's sausage gravy vs. savory tomato gravy, blackened shrimp, sauteed spinach

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

NOLA bbq sauce, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese aioli

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, lemon vin, heirloom tomatoes, SC watermelon, fresh mint, feta

Deviled Eggs App

$15.00

Autumn Salad

$10.00

Brunch App Feature

$10.00

Crepes

$14.00

Brunch Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

classic housemade waffles, crispy fried chicken tenders, local peach custard, hot honey drizzle

The Omelette

$16.00

locally foraged wild mushrooms, swiss, fried tobacco onions, marinated tomato, chile, crema, choice of side

The Classic

$14.00

scrambled eggs, choice: potato hash or grits, bacon or sausage, toast

Steak & Eggs Benedict

$21.00Out of stock

seared beef tenderloin, engilsh muffin, sauteed spinach, cheesy grits, two poached eggs, hollandaise

NC Huevos

$18.00

sweet potatoes, onions, fire roasted peppers, sunny side eggs, chile crema

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

blackened shrimp, fire roasted peppers, onions, greens, savory tomato gravy, blasamic glaze

Brunch Burger

$17.00

smash burger, cheese, bacon, onion, comeback sauce, lettuce, choice of side

Brunch Tacos

$17.00

two tacos du jour, choice of side

BBQ Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

boar and castle sauce, creamy coleslaw, house pickles, brioche, choice of side

Brunch Tuna

$21.00

Brunch Grouper

$21.00Out of stock

Chicken Tendies

$15.00

Kids Waffle

$9.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$21.00

Brunch Sides

Homemade chips

$5.00Out of stock

served with homemade ranch

Bacon

$5.00

Potato Hash

$5.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$5.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00Out of stock

Pommes Frites

$6.00

Side of Eggs

$5.00

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

Side Of Biscuit

$5.00

Brunch Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

vanilla bean, espresso, grand marnier

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Happy Birthday!

Happy Anniversary!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

High quality food and drink in a laid back atmosphere

Website

Location

1618 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403

Directions

