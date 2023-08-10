French
1720 Bar & Restaurant
15 Reviews
136 E. Butler Ave.
Chalfont, PA 18914
DRINKS
Beer
Amstel Light
$5.00
Blood Money
$6.00
Blue Moon Belgian White
$5.00
Blue Trail Shandy
$6.00
Bud Light Aluminum Bottle
$5.00
Budweiser Aluminum Bottle
$5.00
Coor's Cup
$5.00
Coor's Cup Refill
$4.00
Coors Light Alum
$6.00
Corona Extra
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA
$6.00
Dos Equis XXX
$6.00
Erdinger Oktoberfest
$6.00
Field Study
$6.00
Flying Fish Hazy Bones
$6.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Guinness
$5.00
Guinness Extra Stout
$8.00
Heineken
$6.00
Land Shark
$6.00
Leininkugal Summer Shandy
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Miller High Life
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$5.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$5.00
Sly Fox Alex's Lemon Wheat Ale
$6.00
Spaten Lager
$8.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Troegs Perpetual IPA
$6.00
Victory Easy Rider IPA
$6.00
Winding Path Hazeway IPA
$6.00
Winding Path Slightbend
$6.00
Yard's Bit Viper
$8.00
Amstel Light Bkt
$20.00
Bud Alum Bkt
$20.00
Bud Light Alum Bkt
$20.00
Coors Light Alum Bkt
$20.00
Corona Bkt
$25.00
Corona Light Bkt
$25.00
Dogfish 60 Minute IPA
$25.00
Flying Fish Hazy Bones
$25.00
Heineken Bkt
$25.00
Landshark Bkt
$25.00
Leininkugal Summer Shandy Bkt
$25.00
Michelob Ultra Bkt
$20.00
Miller High Life Bkt
$20.00
Miller Lite
$20.00
Troegs Field Study IPA
$25.00
Troegs Perpetual
$25.00
Winding Path Slightbend Bkt
$25.00
Blue Moon Pint
$5.00
Kona Big Wave
$6.00
Miller Light Pint
$5.00
Stella Atrois
$7.00
Yards IPA Pint
$8.00
Yuengling Lager Pint
$5.00
Bourbon
1792
$9.00+
Angel's Envy
$14.00+
Basil Hayden's
$8.50+
Belle Meade
$14.00+
Blanton's
$24.00+
Bloody Butcher
$11.50+
Buffalo Trace
$11.00+
Bulleit
$10.00+
Eagle Rare
$10.00+
Elijah Craig
$10.00+
Evan Williams
$7.00+
Evan Williams Apple
$7.00+
Ezra Brooks
$8.00+
Four Roses
$11.00+
High West Prairie
$13.00+
Horse Soldier
$14.00+
Jefferson
$9.00+
Jim Beam
$7.00+
Jim Beam Apple
$7.00+
Knob Creek
$10.00+
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
$10.00+
Larceny
$8.00+
Longbranch
$9.00+
Makers Mark
$8.00+
Michter's
$12.00+
Old Ezra
$16.00+
Old Forester
$12.00+
Puncher's Chance
$8.00+
Rare Breed
$10.00+
Russel's Reserve
$9.00+
Widow Jane
$13.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$8.00+
Woodford
$9.00+
Woodford Double Oaked
$14.00+
Yellow Rose
$12.00+
Yellow Stone
$8.00+
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$8.00
Ameretto Sour
$7.00
Apple Mule
$10.00
Appletini
$10.00
Baybreeze
$7.50
Bite the Bulleit
$11.00
Blood Orange Lemonade
$9.00
Blood Orange Sour
$9.00
Bloody Maria
$14.95
Bloody Mary
$12.95
Bourbon Egg Nog
$6.95
Bourbon Egg Nog Martini
$10.95
Bourbon Lemonade
$9.00
Branding Iron
$12.00
Carribean Punch
$10.00
Cherry Vanilla Soda
$8.50
Choco Cherry Float
$13.00
Choco Cherry Soda
$10.00
Coconut Palermo
$13.00
Cool as a Cucumber
$9.00
Cosmo
$10.00
Country Fashion
$10.00
Crown Remedy
$10.00
Death by Choco Martini
$14.00
Ecto Chill
$10.00
Fuzzy Navel
$8.00
Georgia Peach
$10.00
Ghoul
$6.00+
Gibson
$12.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Gold Ballroom
$5.00
Goose Mary Mist
$9.00
Grand Galinarita
$17.00
Green Tea Shot
$12.00
Hard Strawberry Lemonade
$12.00
Holiday Prosecco
$7.50
Home Remedy
$12.00
Hug Martini
$12.00
Irish Martini
$12.00
Irish Mule
$15.00
Jim Collins
$7.50
Jimmies Juice
$8.50
Kamakazi
$7.50
Libertini
$8.00
Loaded Bloody Maria
$16.95
Loaded Bloody Mary
$14.95
Long Island
$10.00
Madress
$7.50
Mai Tai
$8.00
Mango Surprise
$8.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$10.00
Martini
$10.00
Mexican Kicker
$15.00
Mimosa
$8.50
Mimosa, Bottomless
$22.95
Mimosa, Refill
Mintini
$12.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Nostalgia 1720
$10.00
Nutty Dog
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Orange Eagle Old Fashion
$22.00
Palermo
$6.50
Patron Margarita
$12.00
Peach Blanc Sangria
$11.00
Peachtini
$10.00
Pineapple Manhatten
$12.00
Pineapple Popper
$12.00
Poison Apple
$10.00
Pot of Gold
$10.00
Puncher's Punch
$10.00
Raspberry Kiss
$10.00
Sapphire Orchid
$10.00
Scrappy Doo Shot
$4.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Seabreeze
$9.50
Seasonal Mule
$12.00
Seasonal Seltzer
$10.00
Seasonal Spritzer
$10.00
Sex on the Beach
$10.00
Shamrocktini
$9.50
Shark Attack
$9.50
Simon Mathews
$12.00
Strawberry Prosecco
$7.50
Toasted Almond
$8.00
Tom Collins
$7.50
Vanilla Apple Breeze
$8.50
Washington Apple
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$8.00
Witch's Brew
$9.00
Yum Rum
$9.00
Cognac
Coolers/Hard Seltzers
Cordials
Amaretto
$5.00
Aperol
$8.00
Baileys Irish Cream
$7.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$5.00
Campari
$8.00
Chambord
$8.00
Chocolat Royal
$5.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Creme De Cacao
$5.00
Disorrona
$8.00
Frangelica
$7.50
Godiva
$8.00
Grand Marinier
$8.50
Jagermeister
$7.00
Jagermeister Cold Brew
$7.50
Kahlua
$6.00
Melon Schnapps
$5.00
Orange Curacao
$5.00
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Pomeganate Schnapps
$5.00
Rumple Mintz
$6.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Soho Lychee
$5.00
Sour Apple Schnapps
$5.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
Non Alchoholic Beverages
Apple Juice
$3.77
Arnold Palmer
$2.95
Bottled Water, Large
$3.77Out of stock
Bottled Water, Small
$1.89
Brisk Diet Iced Tea
$2.95
Brisk Iced Tea
$2.95
Club Soda
$2.95
Coffee
$2.95
Cranberry Juice
$3.77
Diet Pepsi
$2.95
Fountain Refill
Ginger Ale
$2.95
Grapefruit Juice
$3.77
Hanks Vanilla Cream
$3.77
Lemonade
$2.95
Mexican Coke
$3.77
Milk
$2.50
Milk, Chocolate
$3.00
Mountain Dew
$2.95
Mug Root Beer
$3.77
Orange Juice
$3.77
Pellagrino
$4.95
Pepsi
$2.95
Shirley Temple
$2.95
Sierra Mist
$2.95
Tea
$2.95
Tonic Water
$2.95
Virgin Bloody
$4.95
Rum
Rye
Scotch
Aberfeldie
$9.00+
Auchentoshan
$8.00+Out of stock
Balvenie
$10.00+
Dewar's White Label
$8.00+
Glen Grant
$10.00+
Glenfddich 12 Year Single Malt
$10.00+
Glenfiddich 14 Year Single Malt
$12.00+
Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt
$11.00+
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$10.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$44.00+
Macallan 12
$10.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$9.00+
Tequila
1800 Coconut
$9.00+
1800 Reposado
$9.00+
1800 Silver
$8.00+
818 Blanco
$8.00+
818 Reposado
$9.00+
Casa Noble Anejo
$10.00+
Casa Noble Blanco
$9.00+
Casa Noble Reposado
$9.50+
Casamigos Anejo
$9.50+
Casamigos Reposado
$9.00+
Cincoro Blanco
$18.00+
Clase Azul
$26.00+
Codigo
$9.50+
Corralejo Anejo
$9.00+
Corralejo Blanco
$7.00+
Corralejo Repasado
$8.00+
DeLeon Resposado Tequila
$9.00+
Don Julio Blanco
$9.00+
Don Julio Reposado
$10.00+
El Mayor Reposado
$9.00+
Gran Centenario
$9.00+
Herradura Reposado
$10.00+
Herradura Silver
$9.00+
Jose Cuervo Gold
$7.00+
Jose Quervo Silver
$6.00+
Mi Campo Blanco
$7.00+
Mi Campo Reposado
$8.00+
Patron Anejo
$12.00+
Patron Extra Anejo
$15.00+
Patron Reposado
$11.00+
Patron Silver
$10.00+
Patron XO Cafe
$8.00+
Roca Patron Anejo
$14.00+
Roca Patron Reposado
$13.00+
Roca Patron Silver
$12.00+
Teremana Anejo
$9.00+
Teremana Blanco
$7.00+
Teremana Reposado
$8.00+
Tortillo Gold
$5.00+
Tres Generaciones Anejo
$9.00+
Vodka
Whiskey
Bird Dog Apple
$6.50+
Canadian Club Blended
$6.50+
Crown Royal Apple
$8.00+
Crown Royal Blended
$8.00+
Dubliner
$17.00+
Fireball
$7.00+
Gentleman Jack
$9.00+
Irish Flight
$25.00
Jack Daniel's Honey
$7.00+
Jack Daniel's Old #7
$6.50+
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
$11.00+
Jameson
$9.00+
Journeyman Corset
$11.00+
Pendleton 1910
$6.50+
Powers Irish Whiskey
$9.00+
Proper 12
$9.00+
Quiet Man
$7.00+
Seagrams 7 American Blended
$6.50+
Seagrams VO
$6.50+
Sexton
$9.00+
Skrewball PB
$9.00+
Southern Comfort 100PF
$6.50+
Stranahan's
$9.00+
Teeling
$8.50+
Tin Cup
$7.00+
Tullemore Dew 12 Year (Purple)
$11.00+
Whiskeysmith's Flavors
$8.00+
Writers' Tears
$17.00+
Wine
Apothic Crush
$9.00+
Bonanza
$8.00+
Caymus Transit #2
$60.00
Cianti
$12.00+
Coppola Black Label Claret
$15.00+
Cusamano Merlot
$16.00+
House Cab
$7.00
House Merlot
$7.00
House Pinot Noir
$7.00
Mionetto Prosecco
$14.00+
Wycliff Champagne Bottle
$29.00
Beringer White Zinfindel
$7.00+
Chalk Hill Chardonnay
$14.00+
Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc
$14.00+
Diora Rose
$12.00+
House Chardonnay
$7.00
House Pinot Grigio
$8.00
House Sauv Blanc
$7.00
Noble Vines Pinot Grigio
$9.00+
Stemmari Moscato
$12.00+
Food Menu
Burgers
Dessert
Entrees
Pasta
Sandwiches
2 Hot Dogs w/Fries
$12.95
Cheese Steak
$12.95
Chef's Special
$5.00
Chicken Cheese Steak
$12.95
Chicken Sandwich
$14.95
Crab Cake Sandwich
$15.95
Hot Sausage W/Fries
$12.95
Kielbasa Cheese Steak
$12.95
Sandwich Special
$5.00
Shrimp Burger
$15.95Out of stock
Spicey Chicken Sandwich
$14.95
Surf & Surf Sandwich
$17.95
Sweet Sausage w/Fries
$12.95
Vegan Chicken
$14.95
Chix Parm Sandwich
$9.95
Roast Beef Sandwich
$9.95
Soup & Salads
Starters
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
$11.95
Chicken Bites
$10.95
Coconut Shrimp
$14.95
French Fries
$7.95
Jalapeno Poppers
$9.95
Kielbasa Eggrolls
$11.95
Korean Coconut Chicken Skewers
$12.95
Loaded Nachos
$10.95
Mozzarella
$9.95
Mussels
$14.95
Pierogi Sampler
$9.95
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.95
Wings, Nathan's Dry Rub
$14.95
Wings, Nathan's Special
$14.95
Wings, Sauced
$14.95
Attributes and Amenities
Groups
Reservations
Online Ordering
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
136 E. Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914
Gallery
